PM condoles the demise of Shri Sunil Oza

New Delhi,30th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed deep grief on the demise of former Bhavnagar MLA Shri Sunil Oza.

The Prime Minister recalled his contribution to Bharatiya Janata Party and in the field of social service. The Prime Minister remembered his commendable work in Varanasi.

Shri Narendra Modi posted on X :

“ભાવનગરના ભૂતપૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય સુનિલભાઈ ઓઝાના નિધનના સમાચાર આઘાતજનક છે.

ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના સંગઠનના વિસ્તારમાં અને સમાજ સેવા ક્ષેત્રે એમનું યોગદાન સદાય યાદ રહેશે. વારાણસીમાં પણ સુનિલભાઈનું સંગઠનાત્મક કાર્ય સરાહનીય રહ્યું છે.

પ્રભુ તેમના દિવ્ય આત્માને શાંતિ અર્પે તથા પરિવારજનોને આ દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે એ જ પ્રાર્થના…

ૐ શાંતિ….!!”