PM condoles demise of Prof Bhim Singh

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Prof Bhim Singh.

Shri Modi said that Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”