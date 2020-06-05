Plantation, cleanliness and awareness, the key mantras of biodiversity conservation : Corporate houses celebrate environment day

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Inaugurating the event of World Environment Day as Chief Guest, Er Vinay Dwivedi, Executive Vice President (Works) of JK Paper Mills Ltd(JKPM) emphasised on human and environment in a symbiotic approach and their sustainability in conserving the bio-diversity & on “how the nature changes in LOCKDOWN” during COVID-19. He alongwith several senior officials of JKPM namely Mr. Biswajit Dwivedi (Vice President-Commercial), Mr. Sundeep Pandey (General Manager–HR & IR), Mr. Ch. V. Ramana (Sr. Officer MS), Mr. A. Srinivas (Sr. Officer Horticulture), Mr. Satyajit Mohanty, General Manager Environment & Safety and others planted trees and took pledge for maintaining of clean environment and awareness on proper use of natural resources.

Similarly massive plantation drive, awareness programs and essay, poster and slogan competitions through on-line mode among employees, associated partners, school children and township residents on theme of Biodiversity witnessed this year’s environment day observance at Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) & Baphlimali Bauxite Mines. The winners were awarded. A plantation programme was carried out both at Mines and at Utkal Township taking all preventive measures keeping the view of Covid-19.

Mr. N. Nagesh- Unit Head & President, Mr. R. N. Mishra, Head Operation & Environment, Mr Mukesh Jha, GM ( Mines) and other senior officials urged the gathering to rethink how the economic systems have evolved and their impact on the environment and suggested ways to make the unit further environment friendly. Mr. N. Nagesh reiterated, “The healthy ecosystems rich with biodiversity are fundamental to human existence. Ecosystems sustain human life in myriad of ways: cleaning our air, purifying our water, ensuring the availability of nutritious foods, nature-based medicines and raw materials and reducing the occurrence of disasters. We should keep our environment clean & green for a healthy society. Our Unit has taken several initiatives to keep this plant environment friendly and make the unit Greener, Stronger, Smarter”.

