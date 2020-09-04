Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry holds meeting with top courier/ logistics service providers in India to facilitate robust partnership with Railways Freight and Parcel service

New Delhi: Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry held a meeting with top courier service agencies to facilitate robust partnership with Railways Freight and Parcel service.

During the meeting it was informed that Railways was set to offer reliable, fast, affordable and easy to handle parcel services for logistics / courier agencies.

The meeting was called to discuss and explore the possibilities of expanding the business of private parcel services through Indian Railways.

In order to quickly work out the best guidelines and ease of doing business, Joint working group is going to be formed consisting of Railway officials and representatives of logistics / courier providers.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that win win solutions needed to be there to ensure a sustainable business development for all.

It may also be noted that total 5,292 Parcel trains run by Indian Railways from 22.03.2020 till 02.09.2020 out of which 5,139 have been time-tabled trains. Total 3,18,453 tonnes of consignments have been loaded in these trains and the earnings have been Rs. 116.19 crores.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of August 2020 with total 94.33 million tonnes of freight loading surpasses last years loading for the same month. Total 1,41,049 rakes with 451.38 million tonnes of freight loaded by Indian Railways from 25.03.2020 till 01.09.2020. A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. Improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table.

