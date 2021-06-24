Piaggio Vespa and Aprilia dealerships are now open across India

Pune: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Piaggio Group, and manufacturer of the emblematic 2-wheelers Vespa and Aprilia has announced the reopening of their dealerships across India following the lockdown opening guidelines from authorities.

For the wellbeing of its employees and customers, the company has ensured sanitation of its dealerships. Also, specific guidelines such as contactless greetings, using hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing. Customers can visit or call up the dealerships as per local government lockdown guidelines or can book Vespa and Aprilia with contactless experience on Ecommerce platform https://shop.vespaindia.com and https://shop.apriliaindia.com, the home deliveries of Vespa and Aprilia are also facilitated assuming the safety of consumers.

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio India said, “We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the second wave of COVID 19. Also Keeping in mind, the possible anxiety of our customers during the lockdowns we have announced extension of original equipment warranty and free service that expires during lockdown period, now our dealerships have geared up to address all vehicle sales and service requirements with utmost precaution as per lockdown opening guidelines”.

Mr. Sudhanshu Agrawal, Business Head Two Wheelers of Piaggio India said, “We want to ensure that our customers face no hurdles during the purchase of a new vehicle and are able to avail services seamlessly. Our product and brands would empower people to follow independent lifestyle and can facilitate in their aim of taking due care during these times regaining their life normalcy”

Consumers can gain special offers in sales and service of Vespa and Aprilia scooters across all the opened dealerships in India. With the opening of the dealerships, customers can also experience the products and can also avail test rides of Vespa and Aprilia including the recently launched SXR125. Which is a 125 CC version of most appreciated and awards winning product Aprilia SXR.