Piaggio showcases its electric range of vehicles at the new EV zone in Gurugram, flagged off by Chief Minister, Haryana

Gurugram: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group (European leader of the 2Wheeler sector) and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles displayed its electric three-wheeler Ape’ Electrik range at Gurugram’s new EV Zone.

The new EV Zone was flagged off by Haryana’s CM, Manohar Lal Khattar. Piaggio was one of the few automakers who had the chance to display their Electric vehicles at the zone.

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles said, “We appreciate Haryana government for inaugurating this unique ‘Parivartan’ initiative. We at Piaggio are certain that this new EV Zone will encourage the growth of the EV ecosystem and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in Haryana.

Piaggio is leading the electric movement in the country with best in class technology & features in our electric range of products.. We are confident that our EV product range will help realize the vision laid by Haryana government as part of the Parivartan project. Piaggio’s Ape’ Electric ”

Piaggio has a widespread network of EV exclusive showroom throughout the country of which E-Next Mobility is our authorised dealer partner in Gurugram.

Piaggio’s Ape’ electrik range clearly distinguishes itself from the cheaper E-rickshaws, which are slow in speed, have marginal driving range & are unsafe from a built point of view with almost no after sales support. On other hand, Ape’ Electric range comes from the strong lineage of our reliable platform with strong & durable body coupled with class leading superior range and higher speed. Thus Piaggio offered L5M category E-Autos are an apt substitute for the Diesel autos running currently.

We are also offering unique service solutions to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers. The vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometer “Super warranty”. In addition to this we are offering a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all our customers.