India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage achieved 55 Cr milestone

New Delhi: India has administered more than 88.13 lakh doses in last 24 hours under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive. Along with this, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved 55 Cr milestone yesterday. Cumulatively,55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,50,941 2nd Dose 81,20,754 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,86,002 2nd Dose 1,22,44,940 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 20,20,24,963 2nd Dose 1,61,02,484 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 11,87,86,699 2nd Dose 4,64,06,915 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,17,46,204 2nd Dose 4,06,60,707 Total 55,47,30,609

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at97.51%, this is highest since March 2020.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,48,754 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and36,830 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported its lowest daily new cases (25,166) in 154 days.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifty-oneconsecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload at 3,69,846is lowest in 146 days. Active cases now constitute only1.15% of the country’s total Positive Cases which is lowest since March 2020.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 15,63,985tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.66 crore (49,66,29,524) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.98%remains less than 3% for last 53 days now. The Daily Positivity rate also stands at 1.61%. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% forlast 22 days and below 5% for 71 consecutive days now.