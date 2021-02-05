Piaggio launches the Aprilia SXR 160

New Delhi: Piaggio India today announced the launch of its TVC campaign, “Maxify Life” for its Premium, Aprilia SXR 160. The TVC campaign depicts the philosophy of Aprilia SXR 160, which is a true maximiser, empowering its riders and Maxifying their lives at every occasion. The series of creative renditions will be seen across print, billboard, digital and TV capturing the different moods of an Aprilia protagonist, as they “Maxify Life!”

The idea for the campaign was brought alive from a simple observation about the new age consumer, the maximisers, as they endeavour to experience and enjoy each moment every day, looking out to “Maxify Life”. The TVC is a glimpse into the everyday life of this new generation audience, showcasing, how the Aprilia SXR 160 has passionately fused into their lives. The film shows a protagonist, who is talking over a phone in his elegant office, about to ride home on the stylish and comfortable Aprilia SXR 160. As he rides the Aprilia SXR 160 through the beautiful city enjoying his ride filled with great performance with an evening glittery sunlight reflecting on his SXR, enhancing the presence on the road and elevating his mood. As he reaches his apartment building, a plush skyscraper, he rides the SXR directly into the elevator, which opens into his living room, where a surprise is already waiting for him.

With the introduction of Aprilia SXR 160, Piaggio India has created and redefined the category in two-wheeler market with unique product that combines best of performance, comfort and style. The TVC campaign starting today will reach the target audience reflecting the essence of the all new Aprilia SXR 160, establishing the premium quotient and enriching the philosophy of “Maxify Life!”

Commenting on the release of the Ad campaign, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “The Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. It is set to create high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market offering wonderful riding experience with its great design. With the launch of new TV and Print campaign, we are effectively communicating our ideology to our discerning consumers who are the new generation of life experience maximisers and we think that with Aprilia SXR 160 they will truly “Maxify Life!