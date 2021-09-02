Piaggio India launches the New Range of Superbikes including Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4

Bangalore : Piaggio India, 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and the manufacturer of the emblematic Vespa and Aprilia range of two wheelers, today announced the launch of a series of superbikes in India, these include the much awaited RS 660, Tuono 660, RSV4, Tuono V4 and also Moto Guzzi V85 TT. The all new range of bikes which are in compliance with latest regulatory standards are available across all Motoplex dealerships in India at attractive prices. The all new Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are priced at INR 13,39,000 and INR 13,09,000 ex showroom respectively. The RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at INR 23,69,000 and 20,66,000 ex showroom respectively. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at INR 15,40,000 ex showroom only.

The Aprilia brand has long been renowned for its innovation and distinctive character. RS 660 incorporates its sporty personality and stunning contemporary lines which brings the winning Aprilia track experience to the road. Its unique design shapes a lightweight, compact bike with sleek, agile volumes. Delivering stability at high speeds, it is all about creating an exemplary riding experience. The new twin-cylinder 660 cc with a 100 hp and incredibly high torque delivers lively, responsive performance in all conditions and is Euro 5 compliant. The all new RS 660 highlights the new Aprilia design and young, dynamic personality of the bike and offers Apex black, Lava red and Acid gold colors. Aprilia RS 660 is immediately recognizable and rewrites the rule book for dynamic, modern sports bikes. Fundamentally innovative, purposeful and sophisticated, the new gem from Aprilia is endowed with a triple headlight and lines that speak the language of Aprilia sports bikes The triple headlight element has been a characteristic of high performance and ultra-advanced Aprilia bikes since 1998 with the début of the RSV Mille, the first super sport bike in the Superbike category from the Noale-based manufacturer. It was a true aesthetic revolution which was present on all the flagship Aprilias, even “marking” an extraordinary bike like the RSV4, and which was adopted by the spectacular Tuono V4. Aprilia RS660 was originally developed with racing philosophy and then fine-tuned for the road, this bike sports the APRC system (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) which is an advanced electronic control solution, This advanced inertial six-axis navigation system uses internal gyroscopes and acceleration sensors to understand the engine’s status as it relates to the road in real time and provide instant adjustments to help improve performance and safety. It is a total package designed to ensure safety on roads and improved performance on the track

The new generation of a versatile sport bike, Tuono 660 is a biproduct of the amalgamation of the legendary Tuono V4 with the advanced technologies of the RS 660. Fun, easy and a heartbreaker on the aesthetics front, its potent combination of power and extraordinary lightness delivers a truly breathtaking and unique riding experience. Aprilia Tuono 660 boasts an incredible power to weight ratio, Tuono 660 stands as a record breaker in its category and makes it accessible sport bike suitable for any rider both on road and on the track. The diecast aluminum frame and swing arm make for a truly glorious structure. The latest generation fast and lightweight twin-cylinder facing engine comes courtesy of the mighty Aprilia V4. Tuono 660 bears all the hallmarks that one would expect of an Aprilia sport bike with sleek compact dimensions that highlight its dynamic nature. Available in concept black, iridium grey and a rather special acidic gold the new Tuono 660 is setting new standards of style and aesthetics in the motorcycling world.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said “We at Piaggio India are pleased and enthused to introduce the much-awaited series of superbikes in India. The newly launched superbikes have wowed and attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience which would amaze them.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head 2 Wheeler Business, Piaggio India said “Motorbikes is a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate the Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia, our network of Motoplexes are always excited and geared up to fulfill the requirements of aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new Aprilia experience.

The flagship product from the house of Aprilia, the Aprilia RSV4. Aimed to deliver the racing experience from Aprilia with its best performance and advanced technical features. Aprilia RSV4 1100 boasts exceptional performance with APRC system (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) combined with a racing frame and suspension and a series of first-rate electronic controls, added to which is the semi-active suspension.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 continues to raise the bar in the Hyper naked category with never-before-seen levels of performance and sophistication, the result of Aprilia know-how and the unrivalled experience of the riders of this class of bike, that delivers sheer joy on the road and track alike. It’s little wonder it has been described as “the most extraordinary sports bike you can buy, with performance and finishes second to none”.

Sleek, practical and sporting the famous Moto Guzzi style, the V85 TT is the perfect companion, either for everyday commute or intrepid adventures. Its 853CC engine with greater torque in low and medium speeds delivers a performance that is more powerful and thrilling than ever. V85 TT comes with stunning tubeless wheels and striking new graphics that show off every curve of the bike. The bodywork is set off to perfection by the grey of the chassis and bold graphic accents on the fuel tank and side panels. The exclusive livery of the standard version flaunts a striking red frame, two-tone components and a Skai suede effect saddle with double stitched borders and a Moto Guzzi logo in grey thread.