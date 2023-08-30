PhonePe announces entry into the stock broking business; launches app ‘Share. Market’

Leading digital payments platform PhonePe announced its entry into the stock broking business, and launched an app called ‘Share. Market’, allowing users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.
According to the company, Share. Market elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence, quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform, and a great customer experience for investors and traders alike.
