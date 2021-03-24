PFC secured 2nd runner-up position in Power Cup 2021 (Delhi) T-20 Cricket Tournament

Mumbai: Power Finance Corporation Ltd secured 2nd runner-up position in the recently concluded Power Cup 2021 (Delhi) T-20 Cricket Tournament. Power Cup 2021 (Delhi) was organized by NHPC.

A total of 8 teams including teams from the Ministry of Power (MoP), Powergrid, NHPC, PFC, NTPC, POSOCO, EESL and REC took part in the tournament. The tournament started on 20th Feb 2021 and concluded on 21st March 2021.

The 2nd runner-up position match was played between PFC and NTPC. PFC won the match convincingly chasing the set target of 134 in 13.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Vishu Chaudhary from PFC was declared ‘Man of the Match’ for his 64 runs innings in 35 balls and also for taking 3 wickets.

Shri Rahul Mani, PFC was declared ‘Best Batsman of the Tournament’ for scoring 243 runs (three 50s) in 5 innings and Shri Deepak Jain, PFC was declared ‘Man of the Series’ as well as ‘Best Bowler of the Tournament’ for taking 16 wickets.