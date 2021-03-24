Ten Additional Judges elevated to Judges of Allahabad High Court

New Delhi: The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed S/Shri Justices Ali Zamin, Vipin Chandra Dixit, Shekhar Kumar Yadav, Ravi Nath Tilhari, Deepak Verma, Gautam Chowdhary, Shamim Ahmed, Dinesh Pathak, Manish Kumar and Samit Gopal, Additional Judges to be Judges of the Allahabad High Court. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law& Justice on 23rd March, 2021.

Shri Justice Ali Zamin, LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 11.12.1998. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 06.05.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 05.05.2021.

Shri Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit, LL.B., was born on 01.07.1963. He enrolled as an Advocate on 28.08.1986. He has over 27 years of practice at Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal and Service matters with specialization in motor accident cases. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 1 1.12.2021.

Shri Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, B.A., L.L.B, has 28 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour, Company and Service matters with specialization in Labour and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.

Shri Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, B.A., L.L.B, has 26 years of practice in Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court in Civil, Revenue, Consolidation, Ceiling, Service and Constitutional matters with specialization in Civil, Revenue, Consolidation, Ceiling. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.

Shri Justice Deepak Verma, B.Sc., LLB, enrolled as an Advocate on 20.04.1992. He has 25 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Revenue matters with specialization in Civil and Criminal matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.

Shri Justice Gautam Chaudhary, B.A., L.L.B, enrolled as an Advocate on 06.03.1993. He has 25 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminals, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour, Company and Service matters. His specialization is in Civil, Constitutional, Criminal, Labour and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.

Shri Justice Shamim Ahmed, B.A., L.L.B, has 24 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Company and Service matters with specialization in Civil, Constitutional and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.

Shri Justice Dinesh Pathak, B.A., LLB., enrolled as an Advocate on 08.10.1994. He has 23 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Revenuer Constitutional, Service and Criminal matters with specialization in Civil and Revenue matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.

Shri Justice Manish Kumar, B.A., LLB. , enrolled as an Advocate on 28.10.1995. He has 22 years and 03 months of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Company and Service matters with specialization in Constitutional, Labour and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 1 1.12.2021.

Shri Justice Samit Gopal, B.A., LLB., enrolled as an Advocate on 13.01.1996. He has 22 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil and Criminal with specialization in Criminal matter. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 12.12.2019 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 11.12.2021.