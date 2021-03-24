Allahabad High Court gets 7 Additional Judges

New Delhi: The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed S/Shri Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Smt. Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-l, to be an Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court.A notification in this regard was issued by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice on 22 March, 2021.

The notification mentioned that the appointment of Smt. Sadhna Rani (Thakur), S/Shri Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-l, would be for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. However, the period of appointment of S/Shri Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Naveen Srivastava, and Ajai Tyagi , would be with effect from the date they assumes charge of their offices till 14th January, 2023, I st July, 2022, 19th December, 2021 and 31st December, 2022 respectively.

Shri Mohd Aslam, B.Sc.. LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 31.07.1986. He served as Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Meerut, Ramabai Nagar, Varanasi and District & Sessions Judge, Ballia, Baharich. At the time of recommendation, he was working as District and Sessions Judge at Hamirpur.

Shri Anil Kumar Ojha, B.A., LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 01.08.1986. He served as Principal Judge, Family Court, Gorakhpur, Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Mathura, Special Judge (E.C. Act), Mathura, Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Mathura, Special Judge (SC/ST) Fatehpur, Special Secretary and Addl. L.R. (Law), Government of UP, Lucknow, District & Sessions Judge, Faizabad, Allahabad, Director, Judicial Training and Research, Lucknow. At the time of recommendation, he was working as District and Sessions Lucknow.

Smt. Sadhna Rani (Thakur), B.A., LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 01.08.1986. She served as Principal Judge, Family Court, Bareilly, Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Meerut, Spl. Judge (EC Act), Spl. Judge SC/ST Act, Deoria, ADJ Gonda and District & Sessions Judge, Azamgarh, Shahjahanpur. At the time of recommendation, she was working as District and Sessions Mathura.

Shri Naveen Srivastava, LL.M., joined the Judicial Service on 31.08.1987. He served as Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Bareilly, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ramabai Nagar and District & Sessions Judge, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur. At the time of recommendation, he was working as District and Sessions, Aligarh.

Shri Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, BSc, LLB, joined the Judicial Service on 31.08.1987. He served as Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, OSD, Allahabad High Court, District and Sessions Judge, Chandauli, Azamgarh, Faizabad, Special Officer Vigilance, HC Allahabad. At the time of recommendation, he was working as District and Sessions, Hardoi.

Shri Ajai Tyagi, B.Com.. LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 3L08.1987. He served as Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Jhansi, Moradabad, Etah, Jaunpur and District & Sessions Judge, Jaunpur, Bareilly. At the time of recommendation, he was working as Member Secretary, U.P. State Legal Services Authority since 05.08.2019.

Shri Ajai Kumar Srivastava, B.Sc., LL.B., joined Judicial Service on 3 1.08.1987. He served as Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Agra, Bareilly, Sonbhadra, Mathura, and as Special Judge, Principal Judge (Family court), Bareilly, Sonbhara, District & Sessions Judge, Sonbhadra, Saharanpur, Agra. At the time of recommendation. he was working as Registrar General Allahabad High Court, Prayagraj.