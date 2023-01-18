National Commission for Minorities receives 168 petitions in the last one month

The National Commission for Minorities has received 168 petitions in the last one month , out of which 73 have been disposed off. In the remaining 95 cases, action has been initiated and reports have been called. During the whole year, 1,895 petitions have been received out of which 1,422 have been disposed off.

From 1.12.2022 to 17.1.2023, National Commission for Minorities held 15 hearings and gave suitable directions to the concerned authorities to resolve the issues at the earliest. During the whole year 40 hearings were held in the Commission.