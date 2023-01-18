India and Singapore are natural allies with strong relations in education and skill development sectors – Dharmendra Pradhan

Discussions were centred around strengthening cooperation in the education sector with a focus on democratising innovation, driving entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for the youth.

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today met a delegation of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, led by Ms. Amanda Kwek, First Secretary, Singapore High Commission. They discussed strengthening cooperation in the education sector with a focus on democratising innovation, driving entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for the youth.

During the meeting, Shri Pradhan said that India and Singapore are natural allies with strong relations in education and skill development sectors. We look forward to enhancing cooperation with participation of academia and the industry, he added.