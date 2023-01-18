Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs  V. Muraleedharan to visit UAE from 19-21 January 2023

New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will undertake a visit to the UAE from 19-21 January 2023. During the visit, MoS will meet with the UAE Ministers and a broad cross-section of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other Emirates of the UAE. This will include engagements with Indian businesspersons, professionals, teachers and students. MOS will also interact with Indian blue-collar workers and social leaders in the UAE.

India and UAE have continued to maintain close coordination in the spirit of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year will be special for both India and UAE as they have taken over their respective presidencies of G20 and COP28. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar paid a visit to UAE in December 2022 while UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in November 2022. UAE Foreign Minister also participated in the G20 related session of Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India on 13 January 2023.