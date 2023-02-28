Pepsi ropes in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador

Hyderabad: Three Words. One Phrase. A billion believers. This summer, PEPSI® brings to life the catchphrase that is set to define 2023 – ‘RISE UP, BABY!’ with none other than Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh.

Culture Curator Pepsi® today announced a blockbuster association with Ranveer Singh, welcoming the Superstar as its brand ambassador. Crowned by the youth of India as the ultimate superstar, Ranveer Singh has charmed his fans time and again, be it through his powerful performances, fashion statements, musical forays, or his free-spirited personality. Pepsi® has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. This dynamic match between Pepsi® and Ranveer is sure to enthrall audiences across the country.

The youth of India is a force to be reckoned with. Armed with self-confidence and self-belief, this generation continues to break age-old societal norms and redefines what success and happiness means to them. Be it their nonchalant attitude towards societal judgements, carving out a path to follow their passions, or even their audacious dance moves on reels, this generation lives life on their own terms.

Pepsi® today in its 125th year, marks yet another milestone in its journey in India as it announces its new brand campaign, ‘Rise Up, Baby!’. This campaign aims to empower the youth of India that owns who they are without seeking validation through society. It is a celebration of being your true self despite the odds. This new brand positioning is the pairing of Pepsi® and the youth that marches to the beat of its own drum with Pepsi® encouraging this rhythm.

The campaign is accompanied by power-packed consumer touchpoints such as:

A MUSICAL ANTHEM DEFINING THE YOUTH OF INDIA IN 2023

For over two decades, Pepsi® has constantly reinvented itself to strengthen its position in the hearts and minds of the young generation. The brand has an intrinsic connection with music and has worked with some of the most iconic superstars to create powerful pieces of culture around the world. Capitalizing on one of the biggest trends of the music industry, Pepsi® today launched a foot tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song is set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi®’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy. This blockbuster song is curated with all the ingredients that make a song a Hit- Ranveer Singh, His Charm, His Moves.

BLOCKBUSTER FILM FEATURING RANVEER SINGH

The brand’s new summer TVC features brand ambassador Ranveer Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi® spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi®. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humor and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son not to choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull you down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi® guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi®.