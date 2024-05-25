Peaceful polling across 58PCs in 8 States/UTs in Phase 6

Polling in the sixth phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced across 58 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 59.06% as of 7:45 pm. In spite of hot weather in certain parts of the country, voters were undeterred in their enthusiasm as they were seen queuing up patiently to cast their votes across the country. A large number of voters were still in the queue at some polling stations at the prescribed time of closing of poll.

Voters wait patiently for their turn at Polling Stations in Anantnag-Rajouri

Polling in Anantnag-Rajouri PC in Jammu and Kashmir was completely peaceful with a turnout of 52.28% as at 7.45 pm, which is highest in many decades. With this, the polling to the Parliamentary seats in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has concluded. In the ongoing General Elections 2024, the three PCs in the valley namely Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%) and Anantnag-Rajouri (52.28% as of 7:45 PM) have recorded voter turnouts which is highest in many decades.

Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, NCT Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, are the States/UTs that went to polls in this phase. A total of 889 candidates were in the electoral fray.

Polling across all constituencies was held smoothly and peacefully. CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also voted, along with their families in theirrespective polling stations. They kept a close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process and issued necessary directions, through the day.Stringent security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation.

CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar (centre), ECs Sh. Gyanesh Kumar (left) and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (right) with their families after voting in Delhi

The approximate voter turnout figures of 59.06% as of 7:45 PM will continue to be updated State/PC/AC wise on the Voter Turnout App of ECI. This will also give aggregate phase wise figures in addition to the State/PC/AC wise figures. Commission shall additionally for convenience of stakeholders, issue another press note with voter turnout figures at ~2345 hours though live updates are available for stakeholders to directly check on the voter turnout App.

State-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – 6 (7:45 PM)

Sl. No. State / UT No. PCs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Bihar 08 53.30 2 Haryana 10 58.37 3 Jammu and Kashmir 01 52.28 4 Jharkhand 04 62.74 5 NCT of Delhi 07 54.48 6 Odisha 06 60.07 7 Uttar Pradesh 14 54.03 8 West Bengal 08 78.19 Above 8 States/UTs 58 59.06

As per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct a repoll, if any, is also taken. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical/ logistical conditions. The Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout figures by 30.05.2024

Voters at Polling Stations in Odisha

In Odisha, 42 Assembly Constituencies went to polls simultaneously with the Parliamentary Constituencies. Scenes of colourful jubilation at having exercised their cherished franchise emerged from across the Statewhich recorded a voter turnout of 60.07% as on 7:45 PM. The Commission’s concerted efforts to enrol and motivate PVTG voters came to fruition as they also posed with their inked fingers after casting their votes at Polling Stations in the coastal State.

PVTGs voters displaying their inked fingers outside an ethnic booth in Odisha.

With the conclusion of phase 6, polling for General Elections 2024 is now completed in 28 States/UTs and 486 PCs. Polling is also complete in General Elections for State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 105 Assembly seats of Odisha State Assembly. High resolution poll day photos can be accessed here: https://www.eci.gov.in/ge-2024-photogallery

The next and last phase (phase 7) polling is scheduled on June 1, 2024 in 57 PCs in 8 States/UTs.