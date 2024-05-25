Anantnag-Rajouri PC makes history, as it records its highest turnout in the last 35 years, at 51.35 %

After record voter turnouts in Srinagar and Baramulla in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) too has shattered voter turnout records, with 51.35 % recorded at 5 pm in the districts of Anantnag, Poonch, Kulgam and districts of Rajouri and Shopian partially, the highest since 1989 ie in 35 years.

With this, in the ongoing General Elections 2024, the three PCs in the valley namely Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%) and Anantnag-Rajouri (51.35% as of 5 PM) have recorded voter turnouts which is highest in many decades. Overall, the voter turnout in the three PCs in the valley is ~50% (Anantnag Rajouri at 5 pm) in current General Elections, compared to 19.16% in 2019.The Commission led by CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar and ECsSh.GyaneshKumar andSh. Sukhbir SinghSandhu said“PeopleofJammu and Kashmir, in the Anantnag Rajouri PC polling too, have reposed faith in democracy and proved naysayers wrong”.

VotersqueuingoutsidepollingstationsinAnantnag-RajouriPC

Polling took place in 2338 polling stations across the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at the polling stations. Voting started at 7 a.m. across the PC with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes. Polling personnel including security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivitieswelcomed voters atthe polling stations.