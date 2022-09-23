National

Payroll Reporting in India – A Formal Employment Perspective

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has released the press note on Employment Outlook of the country covering the period September, 2017 to July, 2022 based on the administrative records available with selected government agencies to assess the progress in certain dimensions. A detailed note is annexed.

