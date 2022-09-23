Payroll Reporting in India – A Formal Employment Perspective

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has released the press note on Employment Outlook of the country covering the period September, 2017 to July, 2022 based on the administrative records available with selected government agencies to assess the progress in certain dimensions. A detailed note is annexed.
Prev Post
India announces the launch of the “Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries” developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, EC and the UK at Global Clean Energy Action Forum-2022 at Pittsburgh, in the United States