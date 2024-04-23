Business

Parveen Verma appointed as CEO, TPWODL

By Odisha Diary bureau

Burla, 22.04.2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture  between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr.  Parveen Kumar Verma as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, with effect from  April 19, 2024. 

With over two and half decades of experience in power distribution sector, Mr. Verma brings a wealth  of expertise to his new role. 

Mr. Verma succeeds Mr. Gajanan Kale, who has taken on the responsibility of CEO at Tata Power  Delhi Distribution (TPDDL)and will be based in New Delhi, further contributing his expertise and  strategic vision to the growth and development of TPDDL. 

Prior to joining TPWODL, Mr. Verma was the Chief of Commercial Services of TP Central Odisha  Distribution Limited (TPCODL) from 2020 to 2023. He has also served in the same capacity at TP  Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) for couple of months. Mr. Verma has been with Tata  Power group since 2004. 

Congratulating on his appointment, Mr. Sanjay Banga, President (T&D), Tata Power said,  “Parveen is a seasoned distribution sector professional with proven track record. I am sure that under  his leadership TPWODL will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.” 

Talking about his new role as the CEO, Mr. Parveen Kumar Verma said “I am honoured to join  TPWODL and thankful to the board for appointing me as the CEO. TPWODL has added many feathers  in its cap since its inception and almost in every parameter the graphs have grown over last three years.  Together with the talented team at TPWODL, I look forward to driving growth, fostering innovation,  and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.” 

Mr. Verma is a fellow member of Institution of Engineers of India & holds MBA degree from Faculty  Management Studies (FMS), New Delhi. 

TPWODL serves a population of close to 10 Mn consumers with Customer Base of 21.42 Lakhs and  a vast Distribution Area of 48,373 Sq. Kms.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.