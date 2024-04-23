Parveen Verma appointed as CEO, TPWODL

Burla, 22.04.2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Parveen Kumar Verma as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, with effect from April 19, 2024.

With over two and half decades of experience in power distribution sector, Mr. Verma brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Mr. Verma succeeds Mr. Gajanan Kale, who has taken on the responsibility of CEO at Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL)and will be based in New Delhi, further contributing his expertise and strategic vision to the growth and development of TPDDL.

Prior to joining TPWODL, Mr. Verma was the Chief of Commercial Services of TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) from 2020 to 2023. He has also served in the same capacity at TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) for couple of months. Mr. Verma has been with Tata Power group since 2004.

Congratulating on his appointment, Mr. Sanjay Banga, President (T&D), Tata Power said, “Parveen is a seasoned distribution sector professional with proven track record. I am sure that under his leadership TPWODL will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Talking about his new role as the CEO, Mr. Parveen Kumar Verma said “I am honoured to join TPWODL and thankful to the board for appointing me as the CEO. TPWODL has added many feathers in its cap since its inception and almost in every parameter the graphs have grown over last three years. Together with the talented team at TPWODL, I look forward to driving growth, fostering innovation, and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Mr. Verma is a fellow member of Institution of Engineers of India & holds MBA degree from Faculty Management Studies (FMS), New Delhi.

TPWODL serves a population of close to 10 Mn consumers with Customer Base of 21.42 Lakhs and a vast Distribution Area of 48,373 Sq. Kms.