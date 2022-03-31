Participation of Women in MSMEs increase steeply; 8.59 lakh women led MSMEs registered during the year 2021-22

New Delhi : Government of India launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme in January 2015 to address the issue of decline in Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of empowerment of girls over a life cycle continuum. The objectives of BBBP scheme are to prevent gender biased sex selective elimination, to ensure survival and protection of the girl child, and to ensure education and participation of the girl child.

Government replaced the erstwhile process of filing of Udyog Adhaar Memorandum for registration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with Udyam Registration in July 2020. The number of women led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal has witnessed a substantial increase. While 4.9 lakh women led MSMEs registered on the portal during the year 2020-21, about 8.59 lakh women led MSMEs registered during the year 2021-22 (upto 28.03.2022).

As per data available with the Reserve Bank of India, as on 31.3.2021, out of a total number of 211.65 crore accounts in scheduled commercial banks of the country, 70.64 crore accounts belong to female account holders.

The State wise details of loans extended to women entrepreneurs under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) since inception of the scheme in 2015 is given in Annexure.