Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Kumar appointed as the first visiting professor to the T. N. Seshan Chair at IIIDEM

New Delhi : To commemorate and celebrate the achievements & contributions of Sh. T N Seshan, former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India & his special connect with the young and aspiring India, Election Commission of India had announced the establishment and funding of a Chair on interdisciplinary approach to Electoral Studies in the Centre for Curriculum Development at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi. The Chair will be mentored by Sh. N. Gopalaswami, former CEC.

2. A search committee, under the Chairmanship of former CEC Shri N. Gopalaswami, was constituted by the Commission for selection. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay; Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; Ms. Urvashi Gulati, Chief Secretary (Retd.) Haryana & Sh. Dharmendra Sharma, Director General, IIIDEM were the other members. On the recommendations of the committee, the Commission has appointed Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Kumar, Professor, Department of Political Science, Panjab University, as the first visiting professor to the T. N. Seshan Chair.

3. Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Kumar has rich experience of over fourteen years at the level of Professor in the Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He is also the Lala Lajpat Rai Chair Professor. His areas of specialization include Electoral Dynamics in Indian States. He has also conducted research on the subjects relating to problems of democratic transition and consolidation in developing countries. His research papers have been published in National and International Journals. He has also authored and edited books related to election studies in India.

4. Appointment of Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Kumar will give impetus to the research activities at IIIDEM in the fields of Electoral Studies and Election Management. His contribution will also enhance & enrich development of curriculum for national and international trainings at IIIDEM.