Parth Jindal of JSW Cement to be the next Chair of GCCA India

New Delhi: Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA) India has today announced the election of its second Chair and Co-chair. Mr Parth Jindal and Mr Deepak Khetrapal have been elected to hold the position for two years commencing 2022 to 2024. The CEO committee meeting of GCCA India member company CEOs was held in the first week of February 2022, during which the election took place.

Speaking after the election, Mr Parth Jindal said, “Indian cement producers have taken major steps to decarbonise by introducing new practices and making investments to reduce the CO 2 footprint and limiting the use of fossil fuel. I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as the Chair of GCCA at such an important juncture of India’s Sustainability journey. The confidence entrusted in me by the GCCA India members will enable us to make collective efforts in ensuring that our domestic industry significantly contributes to the achievement of India’s Climate Change goals as well as ensuring enhanced investor confidence in the business at large.”

Mr Deepak Khetrapal added, “I am thankful to GCCA-India and its member companies for placing their trust in me and nominating me to be the Co-Chair for GCCA-India for the 2022-24 period. I look forward to working with my industry colleagues, under the aegis of GCCA, to take forward and collectively deliver on the ambitious agenda that GCCA has set out to achieve, with particular focus on reducing emissions, achieving the SDG’s and improving overall sustainability.”

GCCA India focuses on advancing sustainable construction while demonstrating industrial sustainable leadership in Indian cement and concrete manufacturing. It is actively working to enhance the cement and concrete industry’s contribution to many important global, social, and developmental challenges. GCCA India focuses on driving forward the key sustainability work underway within the Indian cement sector, the second-largest cement producing industry and the most energy-efficient in the world. In 2021, GCCA India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to facilitate and accelerate sustainable development of the cement and concrete sectors, including their value chain partners across India.