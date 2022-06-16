Parshottam Rupala to participate in Yoga session tomorrow

New Delhi :As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and countdown events to IDY 2022, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India will grace the Yogotsav at Somnath, Gujarat with his presence as Chief Guest. Union Minister will participate in the yoga session along with more than thousand Dairy Farmers from Junagadh, Amreli and Rajkotat in the Somnath Temple Premises in the background of the setting sun in the Arabian Sea.

The Government of India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava and Ministry of Ayush has proposed to organize events as countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY). The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying,Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is celebrating Yogotsav at iconic place Somnath, Gujarat on 17th June, 2022.The main theme of the Yogotsav is Yoga with right living and nutritious food.

The panoramic view of Yoga will create impact and resolve for propagating and in cultivating the spirit of Yoga in their life and world view.

Other dignitaries gracing the event with their presence are Shri Devabhai Malam, Minister of State, Animal Husbandry and Cow-Breeding, Government of Gujarat, Shri Rajesh Chudasama, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Junagadh-Gir, Somnath) and Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

The event will commence with a folk performance ‘Dayro’ by Shri Kirtidhan Gadhvi. As part of the event, Gobar gas slurry based organic manure and Shishu Sanjeevni developed by NDDB will be launched by Shri Parshottam Rupala.

The Department aims to bring more people into the fold of the activities of IDY-2022 as Mass Movement for Health and Well being by promoting Milk and Dairy products as a good source of vital essential nutrients and almost a complete food. The Government of Gujarat is providing all administrative and logistic support enthusiastically to make the event grand success.

The Countdown events on similar lines are being organized by Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying at Ganga Ghat, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will grace the Yogotsav and participate in the yoga session along with Dairy Farmers at Rishikesh and Kanyakumari, respectively.