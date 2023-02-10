Parle Agro reveals Kriti Sanon as Appy Fizz’s New Brand Ambassador

Indian beverage major, Parle Agro has signed on leading actor, Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for the country’s fastest growing beverage brand, Appy Fizz. Known for her exuberance and spirited personality, Sanon has been deemed a great fit for the apple flavored sparkling drink brand.

Recently, Appy Fizz refreshed its look and unveiled its new packaging, adding a new dimension to the brand and broadening its bold and edgy appeal. Kriti Sanon has been signed in sync with the new look, as her ultra-modern personality emphasizes Appy Fizz’s confident, bold & distinctive brand persona. She joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jr. NTR and will be the face of the brand alongside the superstars.

Her pan-India appeal, given her popularity in both Hindi and South Indian film industries, makes her a great choice to communicate with the brand’s audience across the country.

Speaking about the brand ambassador, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said “It is exciting to have Kriti Sanon join the Appy Fizz family. Our goal is to keep the brand relevant to its customers and to inspire them to connect with it. Kriti is a fantastic youth icon and has a lot in common with the essence of our brand, particularly in light of the recent release of Appy Fizz’s fresh style and packaging. We are hoping our consumers enjoy the new avatar and show great love for our brand’s new face”.

Commenting on being the face of Appy Fizz, actor Kriti Sanon shared “Appy Fizz is such a distinctive and bold brand. I am a fan of their iconic ads and the fact that I get to represent and be a part of a much-loved product makes me so happy. I’m thrilled to join my famous co-brand ambassadors too.”

Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz. Known for their glamorous, striking and bold TVCs, consumers should be excited to see what the brand has in store for them with their favourite actor.

Apart from coming on–board as the face for Appy Fizz, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in mega projects including Shehzada starring Kartik Aryan and Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.