Oxygen Expresses to deliver a record 250 MT of LMO to Delhi, Telangana, UP by tomorrow morning

New Delhi: Accelerating its pace of delivering liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country, Indian Railways has delivered 813 MT of LMO in 56 tankers to various states across the country. 14 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey and 5 more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 342 MT of LMO in 18 tankers. It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Haryana received its first and second Oxygen Express today carrying 79 MT of LMO in 5 tankers. Third Oxygen Express carrying 30.6 MT LMO in 2 tankers has already started from Angul and currently on its way to Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh received its 2nd Oxygen Express carrying 70.77 MT of LMO to Jabalpur & Sagar from Bokaro yesterday. 3rd Oxygen Express to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 MT Oxygen Express is on its way from Rourkela and is expected to reach Jabalpur by tonight.

Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its 8th Oxygen Express en-route from Bokaro carrying 44.88 MT LMO in 3 tankers. Uttar Pradesh has received approx. 355 MT LMO so far and more is on its way to Lucknow.

Delhi will receive its 120 MT of LMO in 6 tankers from Durgapur in next 24 hrs.

Telangana will also receive its first Oxygen Express currently on the way from Angul carrying 124.26 MT LMO.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 813 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (355 MT), Madhya Pradesh (134.77 MT), Delhi (70 MT) & Haryana (79 MT). Telangana will start receive their Oxygen Express shortly.