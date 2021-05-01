Railways records more than 10% increase in Freight loading as compared to normal year of 2019-20

New Delhi: Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of April 2021 for Indian Railways.

Railways recorded more than 10% increase in Freight loading as compared to normal year of 2019-20. Previous best April was 101.04 MT in April 2019.

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for the month of April 2021 was 111.47 million tonnes which includes 51.87 million tonnes of Coal, 14.83 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 3.47 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 2.53 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 3.58 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 7.1 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker) and 4.88 million tonnes of Clinker.

In the month of April 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 11163.93 crores from freight loading.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table.

Covid 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.