Overall Mineral Production Increases by 6.8 % in March, 2023

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of March, 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 154.2, is 6.8% higher as compared to the level in the month of March, 2022. As per the provisional data of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- March, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 5.8 per cent.



Production level of important minerals in March, 2023 were: Coal 1078 lakh tonnes, Lignite 46 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2890 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2115 thousand tonnes, Chromite 555 thousand tonnes, Copper Concentrate 12 thousand tonnes , Gold 161 kg, Iron ore 281 lakh tonnes, Lead Concentrate 42 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 311 thousand tonnes, Zinc Concentrate 181 thousand tonnes, Limestone 402 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 220 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 11 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 3 carat.



Important minerals showing positive growth during March, 2023 over March, 2022 include: Copper Concentrate (41.9%), Chromite (34%), Phosphorite (32.8%), Manganese Ore (13.6%), Coal (12.5%), Limestone (7.6%), Lead Concentrate (6.3%), Iron Ore (4.7%), Bauxite (3.6%), and Natural Gas (U) (2.7%).