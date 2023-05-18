April, 2023, 5th edition of ‘Secretariat Reforms’ report released



In pursuance of the decisions taken in the National workshop on 23.12.2022, DARPG published monthly report on “Secretariat Reforms” for April, 2023.



Key highlights of the Report for the month of April, 2023 are as follows:



Swachhata Campaign & Reduction in Pendency



1,37,994 files were reviewed. 1,16,538 files weeded out

3,25,665 public grievances disposed

7,22,779 square feet of space freed in April, 2023

Rs.29,26,02,083/- of revenue earned by scrap disposal in April, 2023

Cleanliness Campaign conducted at 3,159 sites

Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making



71 Ministries/ Departments implemented delayering (46 fully delayered; 25 partially delayered)

72 Ministries/ Departments have issued orders of delegation (42 Ministries/Departments have reviewed and modified Orders of Delegation in 2021, 2022 & 2023)

Desk Officer System is in operation in 40 Ministries/ Departments

e-Office implementation and analytics



All 75 Ministries which were identified for e-Office 7.0 migration have adopted e-Office 7.0.

28,37,895 active e-Files against 8,01,280 active physical files

30 Ministries/ Departments have 100% e-Receipts in the month of April, 2023

91.52% share of eReceipts in April 2023 against 91.1% share in March 2023



Best Practices



Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare revamped the Portal of DGR (Directorate General Resettlement) dgrindia.gov.in to make it user-friendly. The online registration of job opportunities for JCOs/ORs has been started in the DGR portal. Earlier, this facility was available to Officers only. Two new portals have been launched during the year 2022-23, ‘https://affdf.gov.in/’ and ‘www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in/’ for making online contributions from citizens for AFFD Funds.

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship has undertaken several capacity building initiatives for the officials of the Ministry in association with different institutions like the Indian School of Business, Capacity Building Commission, ISTM, etc. for different topics like Microsoft office, data analysis, design thinking, etc. which have resulted in improvement of capabilities of the officials.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has undertaken several initiatives like setting up of Film Facilitation Office (FFO) to promote and facilitate film shootings, Broadcast Seva (BS) Portal to ease making applications for broadcast related activities and Fact Check Unit (FCU) to address the challenge of fake news.

Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways has taken several steps like regular monitoring of files and receipt pendency reports, Workshop of Officers regarding parking of e-Files and closure of receipts resulting in remarkable improvement in disposal of receipts/ files. To motivate the employees of the Ministry, a Scheme ‘Officer of the Month’ has also been launched from 1st May, 2023.