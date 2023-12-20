Over 63,000 On-Spot registrations of Ministry of WCD schemes take place under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi,20th December: Over 63,000 On-Spot registrations have taken place under the Ministry of WCD schemes, illustrating a dedicated commitment as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra ( VBSY).

VBSY is Promoting a healthy future by actively engaging children. Various States/ UTs are organizing focused awareness drive regarding health issues of children. Since the inception of the yatra, more than 57000 children have participated in ‘Swasth Balak Spardha.’

With 50% of the participants in VBSY being women, it highlights their dedicated pursuit of progress and empowerment.

Ministry of Women and Child Development ( MoWCD) is actively involved to support the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra throughout the country. MoWCD is participating under the “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani (MKMZ)” initiative in which the beneficiaries from each Gram Panchayats speak of their experiences and the impact that the Anganwadi Services have had on their lives.