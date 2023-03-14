Over 63% increase in expenditure for promotion of Solar Energy during last 4 years – Union Power & NRE Minister R.K. Singh

Details of Schemes/Programmes presently being implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for promotion of solar energy to common people and their availability in various States/ UTs are placed at Annexure-I.

MNRE’s Schemes/Programmes to promote solar energy fetch a variety of benefits to the country and its people. These include improved access to energy and reduction in environmental pollution. Further, solar generation projects also create employment opportunities, particularly in the areas where they are set up. State-wise details of solar power projects/ applications installed in last three years and the current year are placed at Annexure-II.

Details of the amount allocated and spent by the MNRE for promotion of solar energy in last three years and the current year are placed at Annexure-III. This amount includes expenditure by way of subsidy, viability gap funding and incentives provided, including service charges to implementing agencies, under various Schemes/Programmes.

Details of major ongoing schemes for promotion of Solar Energy