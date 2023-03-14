Over 63% increase in expenditure for promotion of Solar Energy during last 4 years – Union Power & NRE Minister R.K. Singh

Details of Schemes/Programmes presently being implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for promotion of solar energy to common people and their availability in various States/ UTs are placed at Annexure-I.
MNRE’s Schemes/Programmes to promote solar energy fetch a variety of benefits to the country and its people. These include improved access to energy and reduction in environmental pollution. Further, solar generation projects also create employment opportunities, particularly in the areas where they are set up. State-wise details of solar power projects/ applications installed in last three years and the current year are placed at Annexure-II.
Details of the amount allocated and spent by the MNRE for promotion of solar energy in last three years and the current year are placed at Annexure-III. This amount includes expenditure by way of subsidy, viability gap funding and incentives provided, including service charges to implementing agencies, under various Schemes/Programmes.
Details of major ongoing schemes for promotion of Solar Energy
|Scheme/
Programmes
|Financial support presently available as per
the Scheme
|a) Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II
|Addition of 4000 MW RTS capacity in Residential Sector through provision of Central Financial Assistance (CFA). In addition, incentives to Discoms for initial 18000 MW RTS capacity addition.
|All States/ UTs
|The Programme is demand driven and open for all citizens of the country for installation of rooftop solar in residential sector as per provisions of implementation guidelines issued for the Programme
|
|b) PM-KUSUM
scheme
|The Scheme is demand driven and open for all farmers of the country for implementation as per guidelines issued for the Scheme.
|All States/ UTs
|Component A: Setting up of 10,000 MW of Decentralized Ground/Stilt Mounted Solar Power Plants on barren/fallow/pasture/marshy land of farmers. Such plants can be installed by individual farmer, Solar Power Developer, Cooperatives, Panchayats and Farmers Producer Organisations. Benefit available: Procurement Based Incentive (PBI) to the DISCOMs @ 40 paise/kWh or Rs.6.60 lakhs/MW/year, whichever is lower, for buying solar power under this scheme. The PBI is given to the DISCOMs for a period of five years from the
Commercial Operation Date of the plant.
|Therefore, the total PBI that payable to DISCOMs is upto Rs. 33 Lakh per MW.
Component B: Installation of 20.00 Lakh Stand- alone Solar Pumps in off-grid areas.
Benefit available: CFA of 30% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the stand-alone solar agriculture pump is provided. However, in North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and A&N Islands, CFA of 50% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the stand-alone solar pump is provided.
Component C: Solarisation of 15 Lakh Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps through (i) Individual Pump Solarisation and (ii) Feeder Level Solarisation.
Benefit available: (a) Individual Pump Solarization: CFA of 30% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the solar PV component is provided. However, in North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and A&N Islands, CFA of 50% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the solar PV component is provided.
(b) Feeder Level Solarization: Agriculture feeders can be solarized by the State Government in CAPEX or RESCO mode with CFA of Rs. 1.05 Crore per MW available from MNRE.
|c) Central Public
|Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support up to Rs 55
|All States/ UTs
|Sector Undertaking
|lakhs per MW to the CPSUs/Govt. Organizations
|(CPSU) Scheme
|entities selected through competitive bidding
|Phase-II
|process.
|(Government
|Producer Scheme) for
|grid-connected Solar
|Photovoltaic (PV)
|Power Projects by the
|Government
|Producers
|d) Solar Park
|Up to 25 lakhs per Solar Park, for preparation of
|All States/ UTs
|Scheme
|Detailed Project Report (DPR).
|20 Lakh per MW or 30% of the project cost, whichever is lower, for development of infrastructure.
|e) Green Energy Corridor Scheme (for development of intra-state transmission system for RE
projects)
|GEC Phase-I: CFA of 40 % of DPR cost or awarded cost whichever is lower.
GEC Phase-II: CFA of 33 % of DPR cost or awarded cost whichever is lower.
|Major RE rich states
|f) PLI Scheme ‘National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’
|The beneficiaries are eligible for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) on production and sale of solar PV modules. The quantum of PLI eligible for disbursal depends upon: (i) quantum of sales of solar PV modules; (ii) performance parameters (efficiency and temperature coefficient of maximum power) of solar PV modules sold; and
(iii) percentage of local value addition in modules sold.
|All States/ UTs
State-wise details on Solar Energy Capacity Installation during 01.04.2019 to 31.01.2023
|
S. No.
|
STATES / UT
|Solar Power Capacity Installed (in MW)
|Ground Mounted
|
Roof Top
|Off-grid/ Distributed
|Solar Power Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1244.44
|106.80
|0.15
|1351.39
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.00
|0.22
|1.79
|2.01
|3
|Assam
|94.33
|21.75
|1.37
|117.45
|4
|Bihar
|2.13
|27.03
|4.40
|33.56
|5
|Chhatisgarh
|291.35
|35.46
|194.14
|520.95
|6
|Goa
|0.00
|22.36
|0.00
|22.36
|7
|Gujarat
|4320.98
|1934.49
|13.63
|6269.10
|8
|Haryana
|135.00
|324.44
|308.63
|768.07
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|21.10
|13.63
|22.81
|57.54
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0.00
|16.06
|2.96
|13.02
|11
|Jharkhand
|0.00
|19.39
|30.63
|50.02
|12
|Karnataka
|1636.14
|256.59
|5.11
|1897.84
|13
|Kerala
|186.48
|361.25
|0.67
|548.40
|14
|Ladakh
|0.00
|1.80
|0.00
|7.80
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|652.49
|196.23
|35.13
|883.85
|16
|Maharashtra
|643.80
|1237.77
|174.58
|2056.15
|17
|Manipur
|0.00
|2.92
|1.15
|4.07
|18
|Meghalaya
|0.00
|0.09
|0.21
|0.30
|19
|Mizoram
|0.00
|1.16
|2.12
|3.28
|20
|Nagaland
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|0.20
|21
|Odisha
|20.00
|10.49
|6.75
|37.24
|22
|Punjab
|3.65
|166.89
|65.55
|236.09
|23
|Rajasthan
|10330.84
|680.64
|398.56
|12989.04
|24
|Sikkim
|0.00
|2.75
|0.05
|2.80
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|3629.04
|230.78
|18.79
|3878.61
|26
|Telangana
|841.22
|215.16
|0.42
|1056.80
|27
|Tripura
|0.00
|4.69
|4.23
|8.92
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|1230.50
|142.68
|72.77
|1445.95
|29
|Uttarakhand
|58.62
|195.74
|4.08
|258.44
|30
|West Bengal
|63.80
|27.09
|0.59
|91.48
|31
|Andaman & Nicobar
|17.45
|0.46
|0.03
|17.94
|32
|Chandigarh
|0.00
|23.17
|0.00
|23.17
|33
|DNH and DD
|0.00
|26.54
|0.00
|26.54
|34
|Delhi
|0.00
|83.95
|0.00
|83.95
|35
|Lakshwadeep
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.13
|36
|Pondicherry
|0.77
|31.44
|0.00
|32.21
|37
|Others
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total (MW)
|25424.13
|6421.91
|1371.63
|34796.67
Funds Allocated and Spent on Promotion of Solar Energy in Last Three Years and the Current Year
|Year
|Funds Allocated (Rs. Crore)
|Expenditure (Rs. Crore)
|2019-20
|2280.51
|1985.12
|2020-21
|1776.24
|1199.28
|2021-22
|2685.26
|2202.46
|2022-23
|3604.80
|3238.12*
* Expenditure till 28.02.2023
This information was given by the Union Minister of Renewable Energy & Power Sh. R.K. Singh in the Rajya Sabha Today.