Ministry of Rural Development: a total of 1,56,399 habitations of population size 250+ & 500+ as per census, 2001 have been connected under PMGSY-I as on 9th March, 2023

The unit for connectivity under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) is ‘Habitation’ and not a Revenue Village or Gram Panchayat. As reported by the State Governments/UTs, a total of 1,56,399 habitations of population size 250+ & 500+ as per census, 2001 have been connected under PMGSY-I as on 9th March, 2023 and 883 habitations are yet to be connected as per State/UT-wise details given in Annexure-I.
All projects under PMGSY-I & II were targeted for completion by September 2022. The time-line for completion of projects under RCPLWEA is March 2023. The implementation period of PMGSY-III is upto March, 2025.
The details of Central funds released, total funds available with the States and utilization (including State share) for construction of roads under PMGSY during the year 2021-22, State/UT-wise are given at Annexure-II.
Annexure-I
Details of State-wise habitations connected and yet to be connected under PMGSY (250+ & 500+ population habitations) as on 9th March, 2023
|Sl. No.
|State /UT
|Total connected habitations
|Balance habitations to be connected
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|6
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,224
|10
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|594
|47
|4
|Assam
|13,707
|14
|5
|Bihar
|29,783
|233
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|9587
|149
|7
|Gujarat
|3,048
|0
|8
|Haryana
|1
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|2,510
|53
|10
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2,096
|45
|11
|Jharkhand
|9,541
|0
|12
|Karnataka
|296
|0
|13
|Kerala
|402
|2
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|17,517
|12
|15
|Maharashtra
|1,340
|7
|16
|Manipur
|616
|36
|17
|Meghalaya
|489
|113
|18
|Mizoram
|231
|1
|19
|Nagaland
|98
|11
|20
|Odisha
|15,304
|23
|21
|Punjab
|389
|0
|22
|Rajasthan
|15,976
|0
|23
|Sikkim
|346
|4
|24
|Tamilnadu
|1,985
|0
|25
|Tripura
|1,965
|40
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|11,748
|1
|27
|Uttarakhand
|1,834
|32
|28
|West Bengal
|13,107
|48
|29
|Telangana
|595
|0
|30
|Ladakh
|64
|1
|Total
|1,56,399
|883
Annexure-II
State/UT-wise Central funds released and utilized (including State share) for construction of roads under PMGSY during 2021-22
Rs. in crores
|Sl.
No
|State/ UT
|Opening
balance
as on
1.04.2021
|Release of
Central Fund
during
2021-22
|Total funds
available
including
Security
Deposits
|Expenditure
incurred
including
State
share during
2021-22
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|1.86
|9.22
|12.17
|5.45
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|330.43
|50.00
|697.96
|508.86
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|386.16
|1090.60
|1,598.95
|1279.07
|4
|Assam
|1287.73
|1591.50
|3,659.42
|2488.03
|5
|Bihar
|2958.91
|374.99
|3,866.26
|1993.13
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|1061.23
|394.41
|2,541.66
|1902.34
|7
|Gujarat
|71.89
|195.50
|404.35
|400.16
|8
|Haryana
|75.34
|353.23
|568.14
|583.12
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|768.68
|517.45
|1,522.54
|933.22
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|704.99
|1328.34
|2,470.91
|1485.28
|11
|Jharkhand
|1584.90
|0
|1,729.5
|598.44
|12
|Karnataka
|303.63
|704.25
|1,515.19
|1499.18
|13
|Kerala
|200.39
|0
|209.44
|46.91
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|1102.11
|1392.13
|3,747.07
|2419.14
|15
|Maharashtra
|779.18
|0
|846.96
|376.73
|16
|Manipur
|18.64
|742.00
|860.83
|710.58
|17
|Meghalaya
|240.02
|483.92
|681.14
|536.92
|18
|Mizoram
|2.91
|74.34
|288.37
|332.86
|19
|Nagaland
|31.85
|145.31
|221.60
|125.83
|20
|Odisha
|2475.93
|404.11
|3,280.7
|1795.50
|21
|Punjab
|3.09
|68.59
|351.93
|295.14
|22
|Puducherry
|0
|11.65
|11.65
|0
|23
|Rajasthan
|149.49
|917.50
|1,635.21
|1452.62
|24
|Sikkim
|110.47
|107.28
|245.37
|177.89
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|603.34
|440.00
|1,365.58
|1169.56
|26
|Telangana
|126.78
|86.37
|454.71
|410.80
|27
|Tripura
|253.34
|73.88
|344.99
|203.44
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|284.11
|1418.55
|2,658.24
|2074.26
|29
|Uttarakhand
|682.62
|787.00
|1,758.67
|1218.45
|30
|West Bengal
|1326.57
|49.94
|1,438.43
|701.28
|31
|Ladakh
|9.03
|140.79
|117.25
|109.66
|Total
|17935.62
|13952.85
|41,105.19
|27833.85
This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.