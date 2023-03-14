Ministry of Rural Development: a total of 1,56,399 habitations of population size 250+ & 500+ as per census, 2001 have been connected under PMGSY-I as on 9th March, 2023

The unit for connectivity under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) is ‘Habitation’ and not a Revenue Village or Gram Panchayat. As reported by the State Governments/UTs, a total of 1,56,399 habitations of population size 250+ & 500+ as per census, 2001 have been connected under PMGSY-I as on 9th March, 2023 and 883 habitations are yet to be connected as per State/UT-wise details given in Annexure-I.

All projects under PMGSY-I & II were targeted for completion by September 2022. The time-line for completion of projects under RCPLWEA is March 2023. The implementation period of PMGSY-III is upto March, 2025.

The details of Central funds released, total funds available with the States and utilization (including State share) for construction of roads under PMGSY during the year 2021-22, State/UT-wise are given at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

Details of State-wise habitations connected and yet to be connected under PMGSY (250+ & 500+ population habitations) as on 9th March, 2023

Sl. No. State /UT Total connected habitations Balance habitations to be connected 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 6 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,224 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 594 47 4 Assam 13,707 14 5 Bihar 29,783 233 6 Chhattisgarh 9587 149 7 Gujarat 3,048 0 8 Haryana 1 0 9 Himachal Pradesh 2,510 53 10 Jammu and Kashmir 2,096 45 11 Jharkhand 9,541 0 12 Karnataka 296 0 13 Kerala 402 2 14 Madhya Pradesh 17,517 12 15 Maharashtra 1,340 7 16 Manipur 616 36 17 Meghalaya 489 113 18 Mizoram 231 1 19 Nagaland 98 11 20 Odisha 15,304 23 21 Punjab 389 0 22 Rajasthan 15,976 0 23 Sikkim 346 4 24 Tamilnadu 1,985 0 25 Tripura 1,965 40 26 Uttar Pradesh 11,748 1 27 Uttarakhand 1,834 32 28 West Bengal 13,107 48 29 Telangana 595 0 30 Ladakh 64 1 Total 1,56,399 883

Annexure-II

State/UT-wise Central funds released and utilized (including State share) for construction of roads under PMGSY during 2021-22

Rs. in crores

Sl. No State/ UT Opening balance as on 1.04.2021 Release of Central Fund during 2021-22 Total funds available including Security Deposits Expenditure incurred including State share during 2021-22 1 Andaman & Nicobar 1.86 9.22 12.17 5.45 2 Andhra Pradesh 330.43 50.00 697.96 508.86 3 Arunachal Pradesh 386.16 1090.60 1,598.95 1279.07 4 Assam 1287.73 1591.50 3,659.42 2488.03 5 Bihar 2958.91 374.99 3,866.26 1993.13 6 Chhattisgarh 1061.23 394.41 2,541.66 1902.34 7 Gujarat 71.89 195.50 404.35 400.16 8 Haryana 75.34 353.23 568.14 583.12 9 Himachal Pradesh 768.68 517.45 1,522.54 933.22 10 Jammu & Kashmir 704.99 1328.34 2,470.91 1485.28 11 Jharkhand 1584.90 0 1,729.5 598.44 12 Karnataka 303.63 704.25 1,515.19 1499.18 13 Kerala 200.39 0 209.44 46.91 14 Madhya Pradesh 1102.11 1392.13 3,747.07 2419.14 15 Maharashtra 779.18 0 846.96 376.73 16 Manipur 18.64 742.00 860.83 710.58 17 Meghalaya 240.02 483.92 681.14 536.92 18 Mizoram 2.91 74.34 288.37 332.86 19 Nagaland 31.85 145.31 221.60 125.83 20 Odisha 2475.93 404.11 3,280.7 1795.50 21 Punjab 3.09 68.59 351.93 295.14 22 Puducherry 0 11.65 11.65 0 23 Rajasthan 149.49 917.50 1,635.21 1452.62 24 Sikkim 110.47 107.28 245.37 177.89 25 Tamil Nadu 603.34 440.00 1,365.58 1169.56 26 Telangana 126.78 86.37 454.71 410.80 27 Tripura 253.34 73.88 344.99 203.44 28 Uttar Pradesh 284.11 1418.55 2,658.24 2074.26 29 Uttarakhand 682.62 787.00 1,758.67 1218.45 30 West Bengal 1326.57 49.94 1,438.43 701.28 31 Ladakh 9.03 140.79 117.25 109.66 Total 17935.62 13952.85 41,105.19 27833.85

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.