Over 50,000 Unique designs and collections to showcase at the 14th edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF)

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2022), the large-scale jewellery focused event, will be back in the city of Pearls and promises to be the highlight of the calendar. Held between 10th-12th June 2022 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, HJF 2022 will draw over 250 exhibitors showcasing more than 650 exclusive brands. Made to amaze and capture the heart of its audience, HJF 2022 will exhibit the finest jewellery and a premier artisans’ collection by bringing in the topmost jewellers, import & export merchants and industry associations in the city of Pearls. The Flagship show, organised by Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibitions organiser, is being held in association with Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellers Federation (TBGJF), All India Jewellers & Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), The Bullion & Jewellers Association (TBJA), Gem & Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI).

The exhibitors include jewellery brands, finely finished Jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, loose stones and pearls, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hall markers and assayers. Over 50,000 incredible works of art with distinctive design aesthetics will be displayed by the exhibitors. Key ones include, Shri Shubham Jewellers, Swaroop Jewellers, Chintamani Gold, Naredi Jewels, Vinati Jewellers, Shree Kalpatru, Jewels Park and Jai Gulab Dev to name a few. As a pre cursor to the expo, HJF conducted roadshows in neighbouring districts such as Karim Nagar, Hanamkonda, Kavali, Proddatur, and Wanaparthy.

Speaking on the announcement of the much-awaited Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair 2022, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India is the world’s largest cutting and polishing centre of rough diamonds with 14 out of 15 diamonds processed globally being done here. There exists an immense growth potential for the Indian Gems and Jewellery sector. The exhibition will encourage local traders and industrialists to look at non-conventional sectors like Gemstones, Temple and Victorian jewellery as well. The Indian Gems and Jewellery Market is expected to achieve a market value of 9 Lakh Crore by FY2027. HJF 2022 will bring the Indian jewellery manufacturers on one platform that would help them chart further inroads into the Indian market.”

Supporting the expo, Mr. Mahender Kumar Tayal, President, Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Proprietor, Anmol Jewellers said, “Over the several years Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair has become an iconic show for the South Indian Jewellery Fraternity. It’s a matter of pride & trust that the biggest players in the Jewellery industry resonate with when they participate in HJF. We at HJMA strongly support HJF’22 and are excited to witness the strong influx of serious buyers and top manufacturers for its 14th edition. Request all to register, visit & bring their business to newer heights.”

This year, the sessions at HJF include an Education seminar by Mrs Bijal Shah from GJA-THE GEM & JEWELLERY ACADEMY on topics pertaining to the trend of coloured gemstones, factors affecting the value of diamonds and creative designs for jewellery. A session will also have Mr Praveen Kumar from Shri Balaji Jewellers talking about the tricks of the trade, making jewellery business a success during turbulent times. This will be followed by a BIS Hallmarking session by Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellers federation and an Annual General Meeting conducted by President Jagdish Verma for the Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellers federation and its association members. On Day 1, the Gems and Jewellery community will witness an exclusive evening event – The Power Of Young to celebrate the achievements of young jewellers pertaining to South India’s Gem and Jewellery community which will be followed by a glamourous fashion show showcasing the seasonal trends by top exhibitors and a networking night.

The exhibition, along with holding booths for exhibiting designers and brands, will feature conferences and workshops which will forge strategies, explore technologies and evaluate policies defining the future of the Jewellery & Gem Industry in India. Over 8,000 visitors, including wholesalers, retailers, importers, Design houses, Jewellery manufacturers sourcing gold, diamonds, pearl, silver, gemstones, independent retailers and business owners will be visiting the show.