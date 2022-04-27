Over 2.75 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.19 Cr (1,88,19,40,971) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,31,48,146 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.75 Cr (2,75,34,619) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 5,17,547 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10404907
2nd Dose 10013922
Precaution Dose 4736567
FLWs 1st Dose 18415248
2nd Dose 17535036
Precaution Dose 7447184
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27534619
2nd Dose 4387961
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58259733
2nd Dose 41747337
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555580353
2nd Dose 476585631
Precaution Dose 113334
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202896880
2nd Dose 187607925
Precaution Dose 404213
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126848678
2nd Dose 116875848
Precaution Dose 14545595
Precaution Dose 2,72,46,893
Total 1,88,19,40,971

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,279. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,252 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,25,563.

 

2,927 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,05,065 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.59 Cr (83,59,74,079) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.58%.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR