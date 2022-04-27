Over 2.75 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.19 Cr (1,88,19,40,971) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,31,48,146 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.75 Cr (2,75,34,619) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 5,17,547 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404907 2nd Dose 10013922 Precaution Dose 4736567 FLWs 1st Dose 18415248 2nd Dose 17535036 Precaution Dose 7447184 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27534619 2nd Dose 4387961 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58259733 2nd Dose 41747337 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555580353 2nd Dose 476585631 Precaution Dose 113334 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202896880 2nd Dose 187607925 Precaution Dose 404213 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126848678 2nd Dose 116875848 Precaution Dose 14545595 Precaution Dose 2,72,46,893 Total 1,88,19,40,971

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,279. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,252 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,25,563.

2,927 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,05,065 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.59 Cr (83,59,74,079) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.58%.