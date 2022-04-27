PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Shri Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of a mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon: PM”

“Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”