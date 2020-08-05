OPPO sets the trend with the new Reno4 Pro to Sense the Infinite with premium offerings

New Delhi: To let the users explore the ‘Sense the Infinite’ possibilities, OPPO the leading global smart device brand, today launched the OPPO Reno4 Pro & OPPO Watch Series in India for its consumers. OPPO Reno4 Pro would be available at an exciting price of Rs.34,990 & OPPO Watch Series would be available at a price of Rs. 19,990 for 46mm variant and Rs. 14,990 for 41mm variant. Esteemed for its premium design and advanced technology, Reno4 Pro strikes the perfect chord amongst young trendsetters with its 90Hz 3D Borderless Sense Screen and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. Reno4 Pro is an India first device with 90Hz 3D curved display available at Rs. 34,990 offering premium experience in this segment. The smartphone is designed to deliver an ultra-smooth, premium and enriching experience. Reno4 Pro also takes ahead the legacy of the Reno Series with innovative imaging features that empower user’s creativity to express themselves. With Reno4 Pro and its exemplary performance, users will definitely be able to “Sense the Infinite” possibilities.

OPPO Watch, which is the world’s first smartwatch powered by a dual-curved AMOLED display, is stylish, versatile, and intuitive and is an ideal companion for consumers adding panache to their style. It is also the perfect accessory for easy switching between professional to personal seamlessly with GoogleTM apps and services.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India said, “Staying true to our commitment to the Indian market and bringing cutting-edge technological innovations, India is the first market globally to launch OPPO Reno4 Pro & OPPO watch. Both products deliver supremely on our consumers’ need for an incredibly immersive screen, blazingly fast charging, and innovative imaging functions. We are certain that our products that are launched today will provide our users with a holistic experience and offer a cohesive ecosystem as they’ll be able to ‘Sense the Infinite’ possibilities of expressing themselves.”

The premium looking OPPO Reno4 Pro comes with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen, the screen’s curvature of 55.9 degrees offers a great appeal and a comfortable in-hand feel. To deliver a fluid and immersive user experience, Reno4 Pro boasts of a 3D Borderless Sense Screen which comes with 90Hz Display Refresh Rate and up to 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate.The 90Hz refresh rate actualizes smoother animations and transitions without lag and also registers finger touches near-instantly when users glide through a photo album or browse their favourite social network.

Paired with a single punch hole design that boasts a screen-to-body ratio up to 92.01%, and a 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED screen that attains vivid images with brighter and clearer pixels even under direct sunlight and brightens to as much as 800 nits, with a peak partial brightness as high as 1100 nits. Reno4 Pro is designed to immerse users in the apps or browsing content to ensure that users see every detail through the screen when snapping photos or filming videos.

Reno4 Pro also meets the world-class eye care standards with its TÜV Rhineland Full Care Display Certification, ensuring the user eye’s safety, even while browsing the phone at night before bed or streaming Netflix in 1080HD thanks to its Netflix HD Streaming Certification.

As a pioneer and leader in the fast charging technology, OPPO is again pushing the envelope by making SuperVOOC 2.0 available on Reno4 Pro. It offers the fastest and safest charging technology available in the market and now within the reach of more users worldwide. Supporting up to 10V/6.5A, 65W Flash Charging, Reno4 Pro’s 4000mAh battery can be fully charged in 36 minutes.

To truly guarantee safe charging along with the Reno4 Pro, OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology offers Five Layers of Protection. Reno4 Pro has also passed the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System Certification. With adherence to the highest safety standards and an effort to push the boundaries time and time again with the introduction of innovative and patented Flash Charging technology, OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charging system has been recognized by more than 157 million users since its debut in 2014. As per a recent survey done by CyberMedia Research (CMR), OPPO won the hearts of consumers as the No 1 position for Battery Charging Technology. The brand scored the highest in charging time satisfaction (94%) as well as battery back- up (95%).

Beyond the hardware innovations to ensure that users have enough power and use their phones longer while worrying less, Reno4 Pro offers additional power-saving solutions. Super Power Saving Mode allows Reno4 Pro users to chat on WhatsApp for 1.5 hours or make calls for 77 minuteswith 5% of a battery[1] according to the test result from OPPO laboratory. Super Nighttime Standby ensures that only 2% of electricity is consumed while users are sleeping at night for about 8 hours.

OPPO Reno4 Pro continues to innovate by striking the perfect balance between functionality and a thin, lightweight industrial design. Reno4 Pro weighs 161g and is 7.7mm thin. The phone is powered with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen that elevates the premium look and feel. With its ultra slim body and lightweight design, users can hold the device in one hand comfortably. Moreover, Reno4 Pro comes with a unique anti-glare matte finish on its back cover, which makes it fingerprint-resistant.

Inspired by the tranquillity of nature, Reno4 Pro comes with two premium colours, Starry Night and Silky White, which convey an innate peacefulness, but like a blank canvas encourages users to express their artistic side. Every moment in life is an opportunity worth sharing with the world. Reno4 Pro is introducing a suite of features to empower users to turn their life’s story into a captivating video or a perfect portrait, powered by 48MP rear quadcam and 32MP front camera.

To recreate epic slow-motion shots normally seen in the movies, Reno4 Pro comes with 960fps Smart Slow-Motion, enabling users to see every detail in every motion. For more creative options, AI Color Portrait Video can differentiate between the cluttered background and the person in the frame and highlights the person in colour while turning the background into a monochrome black and white. This feature workson both front and rear camera. Monochrome Video is made of three kinds of video filters, which adds an effect that resembles a blockbuster video that only retains the red, green or blue colours of objects in the video, while also turning the others black and white.Both features allow users to view the colour effects in real-time.

Additionally, Ultra Steady Video has been upgraded for the Reno4 Pro to Ultra Steady Video 3.0. In addition to the Ultra Steady Video Mode and Ultra Steady Video Pro Mode on rear cameras, it also comes with Front Steady Video, which is perfect for filming steady shots on both front and rear cameras.

Reno4 Pro makes it easier than ever to embrace the opportunities to take an amazing portrait. Just like with AI Color Portrait Video, Reno4 Pro can shoot AI Color Portrait Photo, which highlights the person in the portrait in natural colour, while muting the background colours in black and white. Portrait shots at night are now possible with a single tap thanks to Night Flare PortraitMode on Reno4 Pro. This new feature works by superimposing a mix of transparent and bright blurred light spots on the background while enhancing the colour at the same time, to create a clear and bright night portrait with stunning bokeh effects that also brightens the skin with just one tap. The Ultra Night Selfie Mode can enhance facial clarity and brightness in dim light. The rear camera also sports Ultra Dark Mode, which can even capture bright photos when there is only 1 lux light. Reno4 Pro can also capture extremely clear photos up to 108MP during daytime with Ultra Clear 108MP Images.

To keep up with the pace of an ever-evolving lifestyle, under the hood, Reno4 Pro’s performance offers what users need to make sure that the phone is at pace with them. Reno4 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with an 8nm process and Low Power DDR4X Semiconductor.Reno4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM.

Reno4 Pro comes with ColorOS 7.2, which elevates the smartphone experience to the next level. It is the experience that’s threaded throughout this version of the operating system, giving quicker access to essential apps, while saving time.

The ColorOS 7.2 comes with the new Gravity Wallpaper that uniquely changes its orientation according to the direction of gravitational forces. For avid gamers, Quick Return Bubble feature allows users to seamlessly return to the game by clicking a floating bubble button. With OPPO Relax app, users can enjoy soothing waves, singing birds, or a gentle breeze… to lull yourself to sleep or tune out distracting noise so that you can relax.

