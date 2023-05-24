OPPO Brings Inspirational Moments to People through Professional Imaging Technologies at Roland-Garros 2023

New Delhi: Roland-Garros 2023, the must-attend clay court tennis event, takes place from May 22 to June 11 in Paris. For its fifth consecutive year as premium partner of the tournament, OPPO will once again capture inspirational moments on and off the court using its professional imaging technologies and bring them to tennis fans worldwide.

Built on a foundation of shared values, OPPO’s collaboration with Roland-Garros has brought to life the powerful connection between technology and sport, expanding the impact of this exciting sports worldwide over the past four years. OPPO has been using the top-of-the-line professional imaging technologies to capture athletes, fans, and other sparks of excitement on and off the court.

As the world’s most prestigious clay-court event, Roland-Garros is filled with inspirational moments and spirit that inspires generations of tennis fans to follow their passion with more positivity and confidence. OPPO’s own professionalism and the ability to create products with advanced technology perfectly match the professional performances seen day-in, day-out on the courts. Together with Roland-Garros, OPPO looks forward to empowering fans to better witness, experience, and share precious moments throughout the tournament and bringing the charm of the game to the world at Roland-Garros 2023.

Picture Shot on OPPO

During the tournament, OPPO will once again host the RG x OPPO Photo Gallery, showcasing inspirational moments captured by OPPO’s latest flagship smartphones including OPPO Find N2 Flip. Through the “Shot of the Day”, OPPO will also continue to bring the best shot or rally to fans through Roland-Garros’s digital platforms every day of the tournament.

With its brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”, OPPO will work closely with Roland-Garros to bring more passion and inspiration to tennis through its world-leading devices and technologies while empowering global fans to better enjoy and participate in this year’s tournament