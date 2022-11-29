One who conquers others is Vir and one who conquers himself is Mahavir: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the 1008 Majjinendra Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav and Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya of the Jain Samaj going on at Bal-Vihar Ground in Sehore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought the blessings of Muni Shri Sanskar Maharaj and wished for happiness and prosperity for the country and the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the one who conquers others is Vir and the one who conquers himself is a Mahavir. He said that Mahavir is Jitendriya, the one who is Jitendriya is Jin and the one who is Jin is Jain. He said that the one who conquers himself is a Jain.

CM Shri Chouhan offers prayers at Mankameshwar temple

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers to Bhagwan Bholenath at Mankameshwar Temple located in Bada Bazar. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state. Vidisha MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, MLA Shri Sudesh Rai, MLA Shri Raghunath Malviya, Shri Ravi Malviya, District Panchayat President Shri Gopal Singh Engineer, Nagar Palika chairman Shri Prince Rathore, Shri Kartikeya Chouhan and other public representatives were present.