A grand memorial will be built at the Sehore Shaheed Sthal: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at the Shaheed Sthal located at Saikdakhedi on the Gaurav Diwas (pride day) of Sehore city and paid tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. CM Shri Chouhan said that on January 14, 1858, 356 revolutionaries sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country in the first battle of independence in Sehore. CM Shri Chouhan said that a grand memorial will be built at this place.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this place of Sehore is a sacred place for all of us, which reminds us of the heroic saga of those bravehearts who did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of our country. We all are fortunate to have taken birth in the land where innumerable revolutionaries and freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to break the chains of slavery. MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava, MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, MLA Shri Sudesh Rai along with public representatives paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Sthal.

In the rebellion against the British rule in Central India, the barbaric incident of Sehore is seen like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Even before the revolution of Meerut on 10 May 1857, the flame of revolution was ignited in Sehore. Passing through Mewar, North India, revolutionary Chapatis reached Sehore and rural areas on 13 June 1857. On January 14, 1858, 356 revolutionaries who rebelled against the British were gunned down on the orders of General Huroz at the Chandmari Maidan located at Saikdakhedi on the banks of the Sivan River. In the memory of those brave revolutionaries, a Shaheed Smarak (martyrs’ memorial) has been built at Chandmari Maidan near Saikdakhedi Road.