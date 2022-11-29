CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to warrior of freedom struggle Kunwar Chain Singh

New Delhi : On the Gaurav Diwas of Sehore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the first freedom fighter Amar Shaheed Kunwar Chain Singh and offered a wreath at his Samadhi. District in-charge and Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Bhopal MP Sushri Pragya Singh Thakur, Vidisha MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava, MLAs Sarvshri Sudesh Rai, Rampal Singh and Shri Raghunath Malviya and Municipal President Shri Prince Rathore were also present.

Kunwar Chain Singh of Narsinghgarh accepted martyrdom along with his 41 soldiers against the British. History is the witness that Yuvraj Chain Singh of Narsinghgarh was called to Sehore by the British General in the year 1824 and was forced to make a treaty with the British. An attempt was made to take him captive. Then Kunwar Chain Singh, the first warrior who raised the flame of independence, thought it appropriate to fight the British and bravely faced the British with his 41 soldiers. The 41 soldiers including his fellow security soldiers Bahadur Khan and Himmat Khan fought an amazing battle and attained martyrdom.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of pride for the country as well as the state that before India’s first war of independence in 1857, a torch of independence was lit in Sehore district in 1824. The volcanic form of this torch is recognised as the first freedom struggle in 1857. Kunwar Chain Singh, showing incomparable courage, martyred himself while fighting thousands of Britishers for freedom along with his 41 soldiers. His Samadhi has been built in Sehore. Also, the Samadhis of his trusted bodyguards Shaheed Janab Himmat Khan and Bahadur Khan are also located here.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the entire state is feeling proud today by paying tribute to these immortal martyrs. The first freedom fighter and brave son Kunwar Chain Singh took the initiative to bring a new Sun of freedom in the country by lighting the torch of freedom. Today, on the Gaurav Diwas of Sehore, I am feeling proud to have come to the Chhatri of Kunwar Chain Singh. The whole country will always be indebted to these martyrs.