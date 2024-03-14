One More Coking Coal Mine Auctioned on Third Day of Auctions

On third day of auctions under 9th round and 8th round of commercial coal mine auctions, 1 mine was put up for auction. The coal mine is partially explored coking coal mine. The total geological reserve for the coal mine is 200 Million Tonnes.

Including today’s auction, a total of 4 coking coal mines have been auctioned under the ongoing rounds of auction. Once operationalized, these coal mines will reduce the dependency of country on imported coking coal.

The result for Day 3 is as under: