One crore saplings to be planted during State Level Van Mahotsav in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A spokesperson of Forest Department informed here today that to improve the green cover in the State, Forest Department is going to celebrate State Level Van Mahotsav. He said the State Level Van Mahotsav would be celebrated at Nirmand in district Kullu, which would be presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.



The spokesperson said that this year a two-day plantation campaign is being organized on 20th and 21st July, 2021 in which 10 lakh saplings would be planted by different sections of the society, local people and institutions.



He said that to increase community participation Van Mahotsav is celebrated every year in different part of the state after formal inauguration at state level. He said that Van Mahotsav is celebrated to create awareness amongst people about significance of conservation of nature, check global warming and pollution.



He said that 72nd Van Mahotsav is being celebrated in the State to achieve the target of planting more than one crore saplings on 14,000 hectare area. Forest Department is providing 51 saplings to ward members of municipalities and panchayats for plantation, with the help of local community.



In addition to this one lakh saplings will also be planted separately in association with State Red Cross Society involving the participation of different local organizations.



The spokesperson said that to commemorate 50 years of full statehood of Himachal Pradesh, the Forest Department has undertaken an initiative named Swarnim Vatika which is being developed in all the legislative constituencies throughout the State. About 34 Swarnim vatikas have been developed so far in the State at different locations. 150 water storage tanks will be constructed under Jal Bhandaran Scheme during year 2021-22.



He said that a provision to spend Rs 16 crore 80 lakhs in the financial year 2021- 22 for water and land conservation works has been made. During the financial year 2021- 22, plantations will be done by eradicating Lantana from 3500 ha forest land.





