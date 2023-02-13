On the first day of the G-20 meeting in Indore, the delegates took a heritage walk of the city

On the first day of the G-20 Agriculture Working Group Meeting in Indore, representatives from member countries took a heritage walk.

The delegates visited Rajwada Palace and chhatris of the historical Holkar State of Indore.

The delegates enjoyed the local cuisine as well as cultural glimpses during the heritage walk.

The heritage walk started from Boliya Sarkar Smarak Chhatri and reached Rajwada passing through Krishnapura Chhatri.

Later, the delegates interacted with the media. During the heritage walk, district administration and agriculture ministry officials accompanied the delegates.