73 airports have been operationalized under UDAN scheme till January 2023

Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. UDAN is a market driven scheme. Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN.

As on 31.01.2023, a total number of 73 unserved /underserved airports including 9 Heliports & 2 water aerodromes have been operationalised, since 2017, under the UDAN scheme. A list of these Airports/Heliports/Water Aerodromes is attached as Annexure. UDAN is an ongoing scheme where bidding rounds are conducted from time to time for covering more destinations/stations and routes under the scheme.

UDAN is a self-financing scheme. VGF amount of around Rs. 2355 crore has been released to Selected Airline Operators as on 31.01.2023 for the operation of UDAN flights.

The Government has approved the ‘Revival of unserved and under-served airports’ scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served Airports, Helipad and Water Aerodromes by 2024. Under the UDAN scheme, the unserved & underserved airports/airstrips namely Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot have been identified in the State of Punjab for operation of UDAN flights till the completion of four rounds of bidding. UDAN flight operation from the Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot airports have been commenced by the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs).

Annexure

List of RCS Airports operationalized as on 06.02.2023

(Total 73 Nos. including 19 Underserved and 54 Unserved airports)

S No. State Airport/Heliport/Water Aerodrome Year of Operationalisation Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 2017 Kurnool Airport 2021 Assam Jorhat 2018 Lilabari 2019 Tezpur 2018 Rupsi 2021 Arunachal Pradesh Tezu 2021 Passighat 2021 Hollongi 2023 Bihar Darbhanga 2020 Chhattisgarh Jagdalpur 2018 Bilaspur 2021 Daman & Diu Diu 2018 Gujarat Bhavnagar 2018 Jamnagar 2018 Kandla 2017 Keshod 2022 Mundra 2018 Porbandar 2017 Statue of Unity (Water Aerodrome) 2020 Sabarmati River Front (Water Aerodrome) 2020 Haryana Hissar 2021 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 2017 Kullu 2019 Mandi – Heliport 2021 Rampur – Heliport 2021 Jharkhand Deoghar 2022 Jamshedpur 2023 Karnataka Belgaum 2019 Hubli 2018 Mysore 2017 Vidyanagar 2017 Kalaburgi 2019 Bidar 2020 Kerala Kannur 2019 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior 2017 Maharashtra Gondia 2022 Jalgaon 2017 Kolhapur 2018 Nanded 2017 Ozar 2017 Sindhudurg 2021 Meghalaya Shillong 2018 Nagaland Dimapur 2019 Odisha Jharsuguda 2018 Jeypore 2022 Rourkela 2023 Pondicherry (UT) Pondicherry 2017 Punjab Adampur 2018 Bhatinda 2017 Ludhiana 2017 Pathankot 2018 Rajasthan Bikaner 2017 Jaisalmer 2017 Kishangarh 2018 Sikkim Pakyong 2018 Tamil Nadu Salem 2018 Uttar Pradesh Agra 2017 Allahabad 2018 Kanpur 2018 Hindon 2019 Bareilly 2021 Kushinagar 2021 Uttarakhand Pantnagar 2019 Pithoragarh 2019 Sahastradhara – Heliport 2020 Chinyalisaur –Heliport 2020 Gaucher –Heliport 2020 New Tehri –Heliport 2020 Srinagar –Heliport 2020 Haldwani – Heliport 2021 Almora – Heliport 2022 West Bengal Durgapur 2019

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen.(Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.