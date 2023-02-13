73 airports have been operationalized under UDAN scheme till January 2023

Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. UDAN is a market driven scheme. Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN.
As on 31.01.2023, a total number of 73 unserved /underserved airports including 9 Heliports & 2 water aerodromes have been operationalised, since 2017, under the UDAN scheme. A list of these Airports/Heliports/Water Aerodromes is attached as Annexure. UDAN is an ongoing scheme where bidding rounds are conducted from time to time for covering more destinations/stations and routes under the scheme.
UDAN is a self-financing scheme. VGF amount of around Rs. 2355 crore has been released to Selected Airline Operators as on 31.01.2023 for the operation of UDAN flights.
The Government has approved the ‘Revival of unserved and under-served airports’ scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served Airports, Helipad and Water Aerodromes by 2024. Under the UDAN scheme, the unserved & underserved airports/airstrips namely Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot have been identified in the State of Punjab for operation of UDAN flights till the completion of four rounds of bidding. UDAN flight operation from the Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot airports have been commenced by the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs).
Annexure
List of RCS Airports operationalized as on 06.02.2023
(Total 73 Nos. including 19 Underserved and 54 Unserved airports)
|S No.
|State
|Airport/Heliport/Water Aerodrome
|Year of Operationalisation
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kadapa
|2017
|
|Kurnool Airport
|2021
|
|Assam
|Jorhat
|2018
|
|Lilabari
|2019
|
|Tezpur
|2018
|
|Rupsi
|2021
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Tezu
|2021
|
|Passighat
|2021
|
|Hollongi
|2023
|
|Bihar
|Darbhanga
|2020
|
|Chhattisgarh
|Jagdalpur
|2018
|
|Bilaspur
|2021
|
|Daman & Diu
|Diu
|2018
|
|Gujarat
|Bhavnagar
|2018
|
|Jamnagar
|2018
|
|Kandla
|2017
|
|Keshod
|2022
|
|Mundra
|2018
|
|Porbandar
|2017
|
|Statue of Unity (Water Aerodrome)
|2020
|
|Sabarmati River Front (Water Aerodrome)
|2020
|
|Haryana
|Hissar
|2021
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla
|2017
|
|Kullu
|2019
|
|Mandi – Heliport
|2021
|
|Rampur – Heliport
|2021
|
|Jharkhand
|Deoghar
|2022
|
|Jamshedpur
|2023
|
|Karnataka
|Belgaum
|2019
|
|Hubli
|2018
|
|Mysore
|2017
|
|Vidyanagar
|2017
|
|Kalaburgi
|2019
|
|Bidar
|2020
|
|Kerala
|Kannur
|2019
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gwalior
|2017
|
|Maharashtra
|Gondia
|2022
|
|Jalgaon
|2017
|
|Kolhapur
|2018
|
|Nanded
|2017
|
|Ozar
|2017
|
|Sindhudurg
|2021
|
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|2018
|
|Nagaland
|Dimapur
|2019
|
|Odisha
|Jharsuguda
|2018
|
|Jeypore
|2022
|
|Rourkela
|2023
|
|Pondicherry (UT)
|Pondicherry
|2017
|
|Punjab
|Adampur
|2018
|
|Bhatinda
|2017
|
|Ludhiana
|2017
|
|Pathankot
|2018
|
|Rajasthan
|Bikaner
|2017
|
|Jaisalmer
|2017
|
|Kishangarh
|2018
|
|Sikkim
|Pakyong
|2018
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Salem
|2018
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|2017
|
|Allahabad
|2018
|
|Kanpur
|2018
|
|Hindon
|2019
|
|Bareilly
|2021
|
|Kushinagar
|2021
|
|Uttarakhand
|Pantnagar
|2019
|
|Pithoragarh
|2019
|
|Sahastradhara – Heliport
|2020
|
|Chinyalisaur –Heliport
|2020
|
|Gaucher –Heliport
|2020
|
|New Tehri –Heliport
|2020
|
|Srinagar –Heliport
|2020
|
|Haldwani – Heliport
|2021
|
|Almora – Heliport
|2022
|
|West Bengal
|Durgapur
|2019
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen.(Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.