73 airports have been operationalized under UDAN scheme till January 2023

Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. UDAN is a market driven scheme. Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN.

As on 31.01.2023, a total number of 73 unserved /underserved airports including 9 Heliports & 2 water aerodromes have been operationalised, since 2017, under the UDAN scheme. A list of these Airports/Heliports/Water Aerodromes is attached as Annexure. UDAN is an ongoing scheme where bidding rounds are conducted from time to time for covering more destinations/stations and routes under the scheme.

UDAN is a self-financing scheme. VGF amount of around Rs. 2355 crore has been released to Selected Airline Operators as on 31.01.2023 for the operation of UDAN flights.

The Government has approved the ‘Revival of unserved and under-served airports’ scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served Airports, Helipad and Water Aerodromes by 2024. Under the UDAN scheme, the unserved & underserved airports/airstrips namely Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot have been identified in the State of Punjab for operation of UDAN flights till the completion of four rounds of bidding. UDAN flight operation from the Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot airports have been commenced by the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs).

 

Annexure

List of RCS Airports operationalized as on 06.02.2023

(Total 73 Nos. including 19 Underserved and 54 Unserved airports)

S No. State Airport/Heliport/Water Aerodrome Year of Operationalisation
Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 2017
Kurnool Airport 2021
Assam Jorhat 2018
  Lilabari 2019
  Tezpur 2018
Rupsi 2021
Arunachal Pradesh Tezu 2021
Passighat 2021
  Hollongi 2023
Bihar Darbhanga 2020
Chhattisgarh Jagdalpur 2018
  Bilaspur 2021
Daman & Diu Diu 2018
Gujarat Bhavnagar 2018
  Jamnagar 2018
  Kandla 2017
  Keshod 2022
  Mundra 2018
  Porbandar 2017
Statue of Unity (Water Aerodrome) 2020
Sabarmati River Front  (Water Aerodrome) 2020
Haryana Hissar 2021
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 2017
  Kullu 2019
  Mandi – Heliport 2021
  Rampur – Heliport 2021
Jharkhand Deoghar 2022
  Jamshedpur 2023
Karnataka Belgaum 2019
  Hubli 2018
  Mysore 2017
  Vidyanagar 2017
  Kalaburgi 2019
  Bidar 2020
Kerala Kannur 2019
Madhya Pradesh Gwalior 2017
Maharashtra Gondia 2022
Jalgaon 2017
  Kolhapur 2018
  Nanded 2017
  Ozar 2017
Sindhudurg 2021
Meghalaya Shillong 2018
Nagaland Dimapur 2019
Odisha Jharsuguda 2018
  Jeypore 2022
  Rourkela 2023
Pondicherry (UT) Pondicherry 2017
Punjab Adampur 2018
  Bhatinda 2017
  Ludhiana 2017
  Pathankot 2018
Rajasthan Bikaner 2017
  Jaisalmer 2017
  Kishangarh 2018
Sikkim Pakyong 2018
Tamil Nadu Salem 2018
Uttar Pradesh Agra 2017
  Allahabad 2018
  Kanpur 2018
  Hindon 2019
  Bareilly 2021
  Kushinagar 2021
Uttarakhand Pantnagar 2019
  Pithoragarh 2019
  Sahastradhara – Heliport

 

 2020
  Chinyalisaur –Heliport

 

 2020
  Gaucher –Heliport

 

 2020
  New Tehri –Heliport

 

 2020
  Srinagar –Heliport

 

 2020
  Haldwani – Heliport

 

 2021
  Almora – Heliport

 

 2022
West Bengal Durgapur 2019

 

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen.(Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

 

