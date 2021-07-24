On capping of Trade Margin by the Union Government, 91% of brands of 5 Medical Devices report downward revision of prices up to 88%

New Delhi: In a significant decision by the Union Government, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) exercising extraordinary powers in public interest, has capped the Trade Margin vide notification dated 13th July 2021 for five Medical Devices.

These are:

Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine, Nebulizer, Digital Thermometer, and Glucometer.

The margin was capped up to 70% on Price to Distributor (PTD) level. Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on 23rd July 2021 and 620 products/brands (91%) have reported downward revision of MRP.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by imported brand of Pulse Oximeter, showing reduction of Rs. 2,95,375 per unit. The details of price reduction are given in the table below:

Sl. No Medical Devices No of Brands Reported after the Notification No of Brands reported Downward revision of MRP Maximum Reduction Reported in MRP Rs Percentage 1A Pulse Oximeter – Finger tip 136 127 (93%) 5,150 88% 1B Pulse Oximeter – Others 73 62 (85%) 2,95,375 47% 2 Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine 216 195 (90%) 6,495 83% 3 Nebulizer 137 124 (91%) 15,175 77% 4 Digital Thermometer 88 80 (91%) 5,360 77% 5 Glucometer 34 32 (94%) 1,500 80% Total 684 620 (91%)

The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices for Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine and Nebulizer has been reported by importers.

The revised MRP effective from 20th July 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers / importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details.

This significant move has received support from Industry Associations like FICCI, AdvaMed, and AMCHAM.