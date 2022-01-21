Omega Seiki Mobility and SUN Mobility sign MoU to deploy 10000 Commercial EVs with swappable batteries

New Delhi : Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), part of the 5-decade old Anglian Omega Group, has entered into a strategic alliance with Bengaluru based SUN Mobility, a leading EV technology solutions company. The alliance plans to initially launch 10,000 units of OSM Rage+ with smart, swappable batteries across the country.

This collaboration will give OSM the access to SUN Mobility’s nationwide network of Swap Points with advanced Quick Interchange Station (QIS’) and real-time visibility via a state-of-the-art, IOT based, end-to-end energy infrastructure management platform. SUN Mobility’s Swap Points are available at convenient locations such as IOCL fuel stations and it takes less than 2-minute for a driver to swap the batteries.

This alliance will make Omega Seiki Mobility’s entire product portfolio gain new value with easily swappable batteries. These lithium-ion batteries have been developed and assembled by SUN Mobility in India with highly efficient, sustainable, and cutting-edge technology.

SUN Mobility’s QIS allows electric three-wheeler drivers to switch their discharged batteries with fully charged ones in 2-3 minutes thereby addressing customer concerns around range, long charging times and inadequate charging infrastructure. The key USP of SUN Mobility’s world-class swappable battery technology is that it offers interoperability across two and three-wheelers. Drivers get the benefit of best-in-class batteries without any additional investment or worry about quality, life or degradation making their EV experience hassle free.

Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “I am very excited to associate with SUN Mobility, who have been a pioneer with EV battery technology in India. The alliance will allow us to add new value to our product portfolio with class-leading swapping technology. The ability to quickly get a new set of charged batteries will play a pivotal role in adoption of EVs in a market like India. More so for the e-commerce and logistics segments without having to worry about the energy infrastructure.”

Commenting on this partnership, Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility said, “Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the last mile transportation segment by making refuelling faster, affordable, more accessible and convenient via battery swapping. We are equally excited to partner with Omega Seiki and help equip their vehicles with our global interoperable smart mobility solution and alter the way people and goods move today. SUN Mobility has always aimed to bring affordable disruptive innovation to urban mobility and through this association, we hope to continue to bolster the adoption rate of EVs for last-mile connectivity across India.”

“The alliance with SUN Mobility is a key step forward towards providing our customers with an option of fixed, rapid charging and swappable battery with our entire range of commercial electric vehicles This makes OSM the only company to offer such a unique proposition.” Added Mr. Narang

The introduction of these new swappable batteries makes Omega Seiki Mobility the only manufacturer in India, to have a complete end-to-end mobility solution with its range of three-wheelers. These include a fixed, long-range battery, a rapid charging battery which dramatically reduces downtime and now a swappable battery option. Breaking the glass ceiling, the OSM Rage+ Swap can be fitted with new, fully charged batteries within minutes.

Both the companies share a common goal towards creating sustainable mobility with an integrated approach of connecting automobiles and society. The focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM, India’s leading clean energy mobility solution incubator and SUN Mobility’s convenient EV technology solutions aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven algorithms clubbed with smart engineering to provide efficient EVs to the masses.