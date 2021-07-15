Ola Electric begins India’s EV Revolution, Opens reservation for Ola Scooter

Mumbai : Ola Electric today kicked off India’s EV revolution by opening up reservations for its much awaited and highly anticipated electric scooter.

Starting today, consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of ₹499. Those who reserve now will get priority delivery.

The Ola Scooter delivers a revolutionary scooter experience with class leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest boot space as well as advanced technology that make it the best scooter customers can buy. It will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible. Ola will reveal the features and price in the coming days.

“India’s EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola.

The Ola Scooter has already won several prestigious awards including the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. Ola had earlier released the scooter’s teaser images and videos, available on:

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India. Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.