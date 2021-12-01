Official Release of Hum Honge Kamyab’s Odia Version “Jitibu Ame”

Bhubaneswar: To commemorate and immortalize the auspicious occasion of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pinkwood Creations and Team Odia released the odia adaptation of the immortal song, “Hum Honge Kamyab’ as “Jitibu Ame” on 30th November at Press Club, Bhubaneswar. ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ has inspired many generations for its sense of instilling courage and being victorious in the face of difficulties. However, the odia audio-visual adaptation of the popular song was not possible till date. So, Mrs Pinky Pradhan (Founder, Pinkwood Creations) and Mr Nishikant Mishra (Managing Director, Team Odia) joined hands to create Jitibu Ame as an inception towards transfiguring Hindi Inspirational songs in the odia language and giving it the quintessential odia feel.

Penned by Mr Devdas Chhotray, reputed lyricist and dialogue writer, this odia version has been rendered by popular actor and singer, Mrs Pinky Pradhan and Mr Bikash Das, noted music director of Odia Film Industry who has also composed the song. Conceptualization and visualization of the song has been done by Mrs Pinky Pradhan herself. Child artists Aditya, Shantanu, Vaishnavi and Shanaya have also lent their voices for this inspirational number. The launching ceremony was attended by several eminent dignitaries like Mr Pramod Bhagat, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee (Para Shuttler), Mr Dilip Tirkey, Padmashree Awardee in Indian Hockey, Mr Ranjan Kumar Das, Director, Cultural Dept. Govt of Odisha, Brig L C Patnaik, Ex Chairman, OPSC and Col Birendra Kumar Bastia, Social worker. The song is intended to ignite the spirit of patriotism among every Odia and to pay tribute to our leaders who contributed to building the India that we have today. Mrs Pinky Pradhan concluded, “We here on plan to recreate inspirational songs of other languages in odia so that we keep their essence alive in our own mother tongue”.

“Jitibu Ame” is now available for everyone on the YouTube channel, Team Odia, and all other social media platforms.

