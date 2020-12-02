Odisha:Sundargarh District reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today

Sundargarh:Sundargarh District reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. Odisha reports 480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today.480 fresh COVID19 cases detected from 28 districts in Odisha; 276 are quarantine cases & 204 local contacts. Tally mounts to 3,19,583. 6 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1750.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 41

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 35

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Ganjam: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 19

12. Jajpur: 7

13. Jharsuguda: 16

14. Kalahandi: 28

15. Kandhamal: 11

16. Kendrapada: 17

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 51

19. Koraput: 10

20. Malkangiri: 8

21. Mayurbhanj: 36

22. Nawarangpur: 6

23. Nayagarh: 4

24. Nuapada: 14

25. Puri: 31

26. Rayagada: 3

27. Sambalpur: 14

28. Sundargarh: 31

29. State Pool: 11

New recoveries: 669

Cumulative tested: 5977970

Positive: 319583

Recovered: 312734

Active cases: 5046

